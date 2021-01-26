Salce Appointed Superintendent of Diocese of Phoenix Catholic Schools

The Diocese of Phoenix is pleased to announce that Bishop Thomas J. Olmsted has appointed Domonic Salce to the leadership role of Superintendent of Catholic Schools, effective today.

Salce has served in the Catholic Schools Office as Assistant Superintendent for about six years, and as Interim Superintendent for the past eight months. He has led the Catholic Schools Office during this challenging pandemic period. He is recognized for maintaining a strong servant leadership focus on the Catholic faith and service to students, families, teachers and administrators. Salce’s knowledge of Catholic Schools and his readiness to help the schools has allowed him to build strong strategic partnerships with the school principals and administrators, essential to helping in-person and virtual learning these past nine months. The Diocese of Phoenix invites the community to congratulate Salce on his new role as Superintendent of Catholic Schools.

Additionally, as part of its commitment to best serve the needs of the Catholic faithful, the Diocese of Phoenix has posted the position of Executive Director of Education and Evangelization. This position serves as a key advisor to the Bishop in fulfilling the vision and mission of education and evangelization; to formulate and implement a plan for discipleship and evangelization that will support these efforts in parishes, schools, families, and affiliated organizations. The details of this position may be found here: https://dphx.org/executive-director-of-the-division-of-education-and-evangelization/.