Family Faith Night with the Arizona Diamondbacks

PHOENIX — For the first time ever, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Phoenix has created a diocesan-wide group outing at an Arizona Diamondbacks baseball game next month. We will be part of the D-Back’s Family Faith Night on Friday, August 19, at Chase Field, when the D-Backs take on the St. Louis Cardinals.

There are four different ticket prices and seating options, plus $5 from every ticket purchased will support diocesan Catholic schools through the Catholic Schools Support 365 fund.

To purchase tickets, please visit fevo.me/diocesephx.

On this special evening, we will welcome incoming Bishop John P. Dolan, while thanking Bishop Thomas J. Olmsted and Auxiliary Bishop Eduardo A. Nevares. All three will be involved in the ceremonial first pitch.

In addition, a post-game concert by Switchfoot is free to all attendees with a purchase of a ticket to the game.

Get your tickets now and be part of the Christian fellowship! The game begins at 6:40 p.m.

