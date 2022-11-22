1 Give a compliment to a stranger.
2 Send a loving letter to a family member.
3 Help cook something lovely for a friend.
4 Donate to a cause you’re passionate about.
5 Volunteer some time to help someone today.
6 Take the time to listen to someone you know.
7 Buy someone coffee in the morning.
8 Take the time to donate gently used clothes.
9 Leave a great tip the next time you eat out.
10 Give someone a call to someone you’ve missed.
11 Bring some canned food to your local food pantry.
12 Surprise a co-worker or friend with candy.
13 Hold the door for someone else.
14 Tell a grocery worker they’re doing a great job.
15 Ask someone how their day is and really listen.
16 Thank a teacher for making a difference.
17 Surprise someone with lunch.
18 Send a postcard to a friend.
19 Offer to help someone you see today.
20 Write a thank you note to your mail carrier.
21 Bring treats to your local fire station.
22 Throw out the next piece of litter you see.
23 Give a nice review to a local business.
24 Tell someone how much you love them.