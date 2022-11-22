1 Give a compliment to a stranger.

2 Send a loving letter to a family member.

3 Help cook something lovely for a friend.

4 Donate to a cause you’re passionate about.

5 Volunteer some time to help someone today.

6 Take the time to listen to someone you know.

7 Buy someone coffee in the morning.

8 Take the time to donate gently used clothes.

9 Leave a great tip the next time you eat out.

10 Give someone a call to someone you’ve missed.

11 Bring some canned food to your local food pantry.

12 Surprise a co-worker or friend with candy.

13 Hold the door for someone else.

14 Tell a grocery worker they’re doing a great job.

15 Ask someone how their day is and really listen.

16 Thank a teacher for making a difference.

17 Surprise someone with lunch.

18 Send a postcard to a friend.

19 Offer to help someone you see today.

20 Write a thank you note to your mail carrier.

21 Bring treats to your local fire station.

22 Throw out the next piece of litter you see.

23 Give a nice review to a local business.

24 Tell someone how much you love them.