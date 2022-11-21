NEWS BRIEF: Notre Dame Federal Credit Union supports Catholic education By The Catholic Sun - Nov 21, 2022 The Diocese of Phoenix recognizes Notre Dame Federal Credit Union as a Guardian of Hope for this year’s Night of Hope. Thank you for supporting Catholic education. Share this:TweetEmail RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR FEATURED Vibrant array of Advent traditions offer faithful myriad opportunities to pray, celebrate FEATURED Retired Bishop Hubbard asks Vatican to return him ‘to the lay state’ FEATURED U.S. Catholic leaders speak out against three November executions