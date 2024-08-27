Catechetical leaders from throughout the Diocese of Phoenix gathered in droves last weekend during a trinity of events aimed at equipping and encouraging them in their crucial ministry.

A Mass held at St. Mary’s Basilica in downtown Phoenix and celebrated by Vicar General and Moderator of the Curia Fr. John Muir drew more than 200 catechists representing 44 parishes in the Diocese of Phoenix.

“It’s an honor to be here with all of you,” Fr. Muir said in his greeting to the crowd. He commended them for their work in helping to form the faith and even found a way to weave in the story of how a catechist from his childhood was part of his faith journey.

“This is not like giving a little bit of religious information to people,” Fr. Muir said. “This is really life-transforming stuff.” He referred to the account of Joshua leading the Israelites and reminding people of the goodness of God.

“Through this Eucharist, we pray that God will commission all of us in this coming ministry year to be real witnesses of hope,” Fr. Muir said, adding that like Joshua, catechists point to “the goodness of creation, the danger and numbing power of sin, but most especially, the hope of our redemption in Christ.”

Catechists stood and received a special blessing from Fr. Muir during the Mass. Eneida Scoby, the liaison for sacramental life, catechesis and faith formation for the diocese’s Office of Evangelization, Discipleship and Spirituality — established last March — organized the weekend’s events. She also arranged for each of the catechists who attended the Mass to receive a blessed faith, hope and charity pin.

Following the Mass, the crowd surged into a reception and resource fair at the Diocesan Pastoral Center. Publishers such as Our Sunday Visitor and Loyola Institute plus the Augustine Institute, the Franciscan Renewal Center and diocesan entities such as Kino Catechetical Institute, the Office of Mental Health, Christ in Our Neighborhood and Respect Life were on hand as well.

Finding resources

Teresa Proutycole is involved with Catechesis of the Good Shepherd, a Montessori method of catechism for children, at St. Gabriel Parish in Cave Creek, Ariz. She said she came to the Mass and resource fair to learn about new ministries and especially about the Office of Mental Health.

“I think this gathering is great,” Proutycole said. “It’s wonderful to see all these catechists gather together and to see everything our diocese offers.”

Martha Martinez, a volunteer catechist from St. Paul Parish, said she came to get information and resources “to help our families, especially those with disabilities.” Martinez said she, too, was interested in mental health resources.

Visitors to the fair were given “passports” to have stamped by the 15 exhibitors. At the end of the evening, there was a raffle for baskets stuffed with prizes near and dear to catechists’ hearts. A plush Our Lady of Guadalupe doll, holy cards, an insulated beverage cup and copies of Catholic books were among the offerings. The Augustine Institute and the Diocese of Phoenix sponsored the raffle that ended with squeals of delight as those who won claimed their prizes.

Jose Antonio Martinez, director of Marriage, Family Life and Spirituality for the Diocese of Phoenix, hosted a table at the resource fair. That was on the heels of a day of fellowship and learning for more than 100 Spanish-language catechists and others serving the Church. Nine parishes were represented at the daylong Convivio event held at St. Jerome Parish that was cosponsored by the Diocese of Phoenix and Loyola University, New Orleans.

Junuee Castro, director of religious education and Hispanic ministry at St. John Vianney Parish in Sedona, Ariz., was one of the presenters as was Dr. Francisco Castillo, professor of pastoral studies at the Loyola Institute for Ministry.

Diane Saunders, director of the Office of Evangelization, Discipleship and Spirituality, was also there.

“I was deeply moved by the Spanish-speaking community and their desire to become more fully engaged for their leadership roles within their parish,” Saunders said.

The Diocese of Phoenix recently established a partnership with LIMEX, the Loyola Institute for Ministry Extension program. Tracey Lamont, director of LIMEX, was interviewed on The Bishop’s Hour, a weekly program that airs locally on 1310 AM and Castillo was interviewed for En Familia Radio, a local Catholic radio station at 740 AM, while visiting Phoenix.

LIMEX offers a distance learning model combined with local cohorts who meet regularly in person. “We start with daily living as a site of theological reflection, which means God’s activity in your life means something,” Lamont said during the interview. “Everything students are doing is ‘how does this relate to my faith? How does this relate to my ministry?’”

Saunders noted that of the 100 gathered for the Convivio, “a majority expressed interest in continuing learning through the LIMEX program. Their expressed desire to be equipped as missionary disciples will be a remarkable asset to grow the strength of the Catholic faith in our community.”

Lamont was also on hand Friday evening when the Diocesan Pastoral Center welcomed Brad Neary, director of the Saint John’s Bible Heritage Program for a presentation that showed off the some of the 160 major illuminations and 1,165 handwritten pages of the Saint John’s Bible. Neary displayed the Saint John’s Bible again at the resource fair held at the Diocesan Pastoral Center.