St. Mary-Basha Catholic School, which provides Catholic education for preschool-8th grade students in Chandler, Ariz., was recently designated as an Apple Distinguished School for 2024. This prestigious honor recognizes schools that demonstrate exceptional leadership and innovation in learning with Apple technology.

As one of only 889 schools worldwide, spanning 37 countries, St. Mary-Basha is among 10 schools in the state of Arizona to receive this recognition.

“We are thrilled to be recognized as an Apple Distinguished School,” said Kathleen Lyon, principal of St. Mary-Basha. “This honor is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our teachers, staff and students in creating a dynamic and engaging learning environment.”

Apple Distinguished Schools are recognized for three pillars: inspire – leading, learning and thriving in a dynamic world; imagine – empowering learners to discover new possibilities; and impact – committing to leaving the world better than we found it.

Looking ahead, St. Mary-Basha plans to expand its technology initiatives through programs such as Student Tech Leaders, coding and design and development challenges. The school is committed to continuing its journey as a leader in education and inspiring future generations of innovators.