Every year, thousands of couples are married in the Catholic Church. Many would say maintaining that union’s strength depends ultimately on devotion to God. But they also likely would cite the daily love, honor and faithfulness toward their spouse until death – the fulfillment of their wedding day promise.

At some point, couples relive the moment of commitment, as roughly 400 of them did Saturday evening during Mass at Queen of Peace Church in Mesa, Ariz., by renewing their wedding vows.

“I thought it was a beautiful response to the love of God in their lives, to the gift He gave them in their marriages and the gift they’re giving to Him of being united in that love,” said Fr. Thomas Bennett, pastor, “so they can show His image to the world.”

This was not the parish’s first ceremony.

Dcn. Jaime Whitford, who organized the event with his wife, Martha, said Queen of Peace has been holding annual renewals of vows for a number of years.

“We want to reinforce that [commitment] to strengthen the marriages in our church,” he said.

Celebrated by Diocese of Phoenix Auxiliary Bishop Eduardo Nevares, the ceremony drew many family members, including younger children, adult sons and daughters, and parents.

Couples were invited to bring a crucifix, and were each handed a single red rose just before Mass.

Following the homily, they were asked to stand and face one another, clasping their ring hands.

Led by Bishop Nevares, first husbands, then wives, recalled that by God’s goodness, they were brought together.

Then, their eyes fixed upon one another, they prayed together:

“Blessed are you, LORD, for in the good and bad times of our life, you have stood lovingly by our side. Help us, we pray, to remain faithful in our love for one another, so that we may be true witnesses to the covenant you have made with humankind.”

The bishop, arms outstretched upward, then blessed them:

“May the LORD keep you safe all the days of your life. May He be your comforter in adversity and your support in prosperity. May He fill your home with His blessings, through Christ, our LORD. Amen.”

MORE THAN WORDS

The rite was more than just words for its participants.

“Jesus is the basis for everything,” said Elda Ontiveros, standing beside her husband, Narcizo, before Mass. “He’s always at my side and in our house.”

Married 27 years ago at Queen of Peace, the couple was joined by their sons, Hector, Jesus and Narcizo, Jr.

The elder Narcizo said without God, life would be harder to manage, and relationships would be inconsistent.

His wife agreed.

“We [have] learn[ed] how to manage a marriage [including] through hard times,” she explained.

“It’s most important to put Jesus first. That removes the worry from life’s challenges.”

Nelson Astorga, who with his wife, Nancy, will mark 14 years together in November, said a godly union benefits not only a couple, but their children.

“We can give a good testimony…to [help] them to continue in their faith.”

The couple’s daughters, Damaris and Jhoselyn Astorga, smiled when asked about her parents’ example.

“It’s reaffirmed my faith,” Damaris said. “They’re a strong married couple. One day I want that with my [spouse] in the future as well.”

MIRRORING THE TRINITY

Then, there is a couple’s divine meeting.

Holy Matrimony “is a sacrament of encounter of husband and wife with God,” Bishop Nevares said in his homily.

“Each of you married are called to witness the life of the Blessed Trinity – three persons in one God, loving each other for all eternity. You and the Sacrament of Marriage mirror the love of the Blessed Trinity. Three persons in one God loving each other for all eternity,” the bishop said.

“When you take your vows on your marriage day, that, my friends, is not your love – one for the other. It’s God’s love.

“God is faithful. God will love you and honor you all the days of your life,” he said.

“Dwell on that first moment of your compelling truth – one for the other, and God…so when the difficulties of life come, you will not be shaken. Because you’ll be confident that the love of God continues to be with you, to help you, encourage you, support you and fill you with this abundant love.”

‘TRULY MOVING’

That truth has carried special meaning to Angel Solis and her husband, Saul.

They were there to both testify to what they received 18 years ago, when they were married at Queen of Peace, and honor the sacrament.

“When you marry, there is a sacrifice you make to your spouse. You become one. It’s a commitment,” Angel explained.

“14 years ago, we lost children. My husband [later] had a heart attack.

“God has given us challenges. Through it all, without God, we wouldn’t have survived it and continued to thrive. Our son attends elementary school, is strong and just received his first Holy Communion and Confirmation. He’s very excited about that.

“It’s great to attend Mass together as a family. It keeps us strong against the evil and all the things happening in the world,” she said.

The Solises were joined by Angel’s parents as well. Tony and Guadalupe Mendez were married 50 years ago at Christ the King Church, also in Mesa.

Fr. Bennett called it “truly moving” to see so many couples, a number of whose marriages he presided over.

While not a sacrament, the renewal of vows is addressed within the Catholic Church’s “Order of Celebrating Matrimony,” published in 1991.

The appendix suggests renewal “on the main anniversaries of marriage, for example, at 25, 50 or 60 years, a special remembrance of the sacrament may be held within Mass. This includes inviting the couple to renew before God their commitment to live a holy married life.”

The United States Catholic Conference of Bishops notes that renewal often draws participants for observance of National Marriage Week and World Marriage Day.

Sponsored by worldwide Marriage Encounter, World Marriage Day usually is celebrated on the second Sunday in February.

Regardless of the date or a marriage’s length, renewing one’s vows reflects the “ever new” and “ever faithful” love of Christ, Bishop Nevares said afterward.

“We renew ourselves not only in the mutual love of a couple but more especially in the love of God, and that’s what this is all about.”