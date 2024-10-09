In a heartfelt celebration of nearly a century of service, Catholic Charities Community Services marked its 91st anniversary with a special Mass presided by Bishop John Dolan at Blessed Sacrament Roman Catholic Parish in Scottsdale, Ariz., last week. The occasion highlighted the organization’s ongoing commitment to instilling hope in the lives of Arizona’s most vulnerable residents since its founding in 1933.

During his homily, Bishop Dolan reflected on the importance of hope and the vital work Catholic Charities has accomplished over the years. “Bishop Dolan’s sincere remarks demonstrate his deep love and respect for our agency and the impactful work we do,” said Paul Mulligan, president and CEO of Catholic Charities. “His support is instrumental to the over 23,000 lives we touched last year alone.”

The roots of Catholic Charities trace back to September 27, 1933, when founder, Eileen Ward gathered a small group in the basement of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in downtown Phoenix to launch what would become a comprehensive social services organization. The anniversary Mass served as a tribute to the dedication and sacrifice of individuals like Ward, who embodied compassion and service in alignment with God’s own love.

Today, Catholic Charities operates more than 20 diverse programs, summarizing its mission with the following pillars: Serving and Sheltering Our Neighbors; Strengthening Children and Families; Welcoming Refugees and Immigrants; and Collaborating with Our Community. This multifaceted approach allows Catholic Charities to address the unique needs of those it serves, while fostering a stronger, more compassionate society.

As Catholic Charities looks ahead, it remains dedicated to uplifting individuals and families across Arizona, continuing the legacy of service and compassion established 91 years ago.