Standing at the corner of 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road in Phoenix, Barb Small scans the sidewalks and passing traffic for anyone responding to the 2-by-3-foot sign she holds, asking in large letters, “Can I pray for you?”

Several other women and men, each wearing a white shirt or blouse with dark trousers or blue jeans, stand nearby with similar signs, smiling and waving at the passing vehicles.

Occasionally, a driver honks his or her horn, and a few shout encouragement or mouth “Thank you” to the dozen or so participants in Ss. Simon and Jude Parish’s Salt & Light Street Ministry.

The neighborhood is frequented by the people experiencing homelessness.

Two women stand at separate nearby bus shelters. Along with them are shopping carts, filled with plastic bags, articles of clothing and a few other items. One is talking loudly on a cellphone. It’s about 10 in the morning.

Scattered litter is visible along the sidewalks.

Doug Small, Barb’s husband and an intake specialist with the nonprofit homeless services agency Andre House, has been coming here with his wife and other members for four years.

“This is a rough neighborhood,” he said.

Small and his fellow volunteers are inspired by the idea of bringing the light of Christ into a place of hardship.

“If we can bring any element of peace and the presence of Christ, that’s what motivates me, even if it’s just people seeing us with these signs and passing by, knowing we’re here,” he said.

At one point, his wife notices a man, using a walker and limping, heading toward her. Barb greets him, and he responds, but his conversation cannot be heard a few feet away.

The pair talk for a couple of minutes.

Barb then places her hand on his shoulder and bows her head in prayer; and the man bows his head as well. After about a minute, he leaves and continues down the street.

Barb later reveals he speaks limited English.

“I [said] a general prayer for [his] health, safety and protection. It was hard to communicate,” she explained.

This fall, Salt & Light has been blessed by several graces.

The diverse group welcomed new volunteers from the nearby parishes of St. Louis the King in Glendale, Ariz., and St. Jerome in Phoenix.

Named for what Jesus wanted His followers to be to the world, Salt & Light visits the intersection on the first and third Saturday of every month from October through April, suspending activities during the hot summertime period. On this day, with high Phoenix temperatures expected to reach 110 – the mercury already hit 98 at 10 a.m. – the group would stop an hour early.

Salt & Light also has conducted its ministry in a similar neighborhood at 27th and Glendale avenues.

Amy Ross of St. Jerome Parish took part Saturday for the first time.

Ross wanted to do something about all the people experiencing homelessness she has seen over time.

“…So many who seem desperate. It [also] seems like they’re unseen and unheard. They’re just as worthy as anybody else to be loved and appreciated,” she said.

Another first-timer, Ss. Simon and Jude parishioner Marissa Palacious had sensed a call previously to join. But with no experience, she was reluctant.

However, when the Smalls spoke at Mass in late August, Palacious again felt the Holy Spirit speaking, and the tug on her heart took over.

“I felt peace and joy. I know this came from God. I’m not a public speaker, but I’m leaving everything in His hands. I said, ‘If this is Your will, I’m going to go out there and do it with all my heart.’”

The idea of then-cathedral rector Fr. John Lankeit, Salt & Light engages with anyone who asks for prayer. The Smalls have led the ministry since its inception four years ago.

Volunteers offer water, crackers and a packet that includes a card bearing the Prayer of St. Francis. They’re given contact information and directions to the cathedral just down the street. In addition, volunteers are ready with information and referrals to services for the poor, and those experiencing homelessness and addiction, including Catholic Charities, St. Vincent de Paul, Andre House and the Phoenix Dream Center.

Salt & Light volunteers also give out one other special item.

Referred sometimes as the Medal of Our Lady of Graces, the Miraculous Medal is a devotional item designed by Catherine Labouré following the apparitions of the Blessed Virgin Mary in the Chapel of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal in Paris. The medal is believed to provide holders with Divine grace and protection.

Volunteers handed out several medals Saturday, placing them around the individual’s neck.

Darlene Vallo, a Native American and ministry member for three years, spoke briefly with Rachel, a homeless woman who has prayed with the volunteers before. On Saturday, Vallo gave Rachel a Miraculous Medal and referrals to homeless-assistance agencies.

Rachel, shared that she has been homeless for several years.

The area’s homeless population, like that of greater Phoenix and the nation, is growing.

According to the Maricopa Association of Governments, a regional policy and planning agency representing 27 cities and towns as well as Maricopa County and three Native nations, there was a total of 9,435 people experiencing homelessness at the start of 2024.

While that figure is down from 2023, overall, the number has risen steadily since 2018, when it was 6,298.

Of those without a home this year, 57-percent were sheltered in transitional housing or Safe Haven programs, while 43-percent were on the street or in another place not meant for human habitation.

Catholic agencies are working to meet demand.

The Society of St. Vincent de Paul operates transitional housing shelters with a combined total of 420 beds, and a 275-bed temporary overnight facility – all in Phoenix.

Catholic Charities Arizona runs shelters in Bullhead City and Flagstaff, and, through Housing for Hope has developed nearly 1,000 affordable-housing units in the Greater Phoenix area since 2011. The agency will add 134 more units this year and in 2025.

The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops and several other groups, including the national Society of St. Vincent de Paul and Catholic Charities USA are pressing for Congressional passage of the “Yes in God’s Backyard Act” (U.S. Senate Bill 3910), which would help faith-based agencies develop more housing through technical help and funding.

Salt & Light sees not necessarily the data, but the face of Jesus in those they interact with.

“A lot of people out here are struggling,” said Doug. “It could be family conflict, addiction. You really try to see Christ in each person we encounter.”

Many individuals resist using shelters, wanting to stay on the street, where there are no institutional boundaries. For some, their addiction is too strong. Others fear for their safety inside a shelter, worried they’ll be either robbed or assaulted by a fellow resident.

“It’s very sad,” Barb said. “[But] it’s planting the seed. It’s showing them we care.”

“These are our neighbors. [They’re among] the most needy. So many of them are broken.

They don’t feel like anyone cares. They’ve had trash thrown at them, they’ve been called names. We’re bringing [them] Christ’s love, we’re being God’s hands and feet, saying, ‘We care. We see you. We hear you. Jesus loves you. We love you.”