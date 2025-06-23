Xavier College Preparatory’s Spanish language students have achieved exceptional results on the 2025 National Spanish Exam (NSE), securing the fourth-highest medal count in the entire U.S. and ranking No. 1 in Arizona.

Among more than 80,000 participants nationwide, Xavier students earned 31 Gold Medals (greater than or equal to the 95th percentile), 90 Silver Medals (greater than or equal to the 85th percentile) and 83 Bronze Medals (greater than or equal to the 75th percentile). In addition, more than 200 students received Honorable Mentions, underscoring the commitment across all levels of Spanish instruction.

“We are incredibly proud of our students’ performance on the National Spanish Exam,” said Alexandra Gutierrez, co-chair of Xavier’s World Language Department. “Achieving the fourth-highest medal count in the country — and the top ranking in Arizona — is a remarkable accomplishment that reflects both the dedication of our learners and the expertise of our teachers. Their enthusiasm for Spanish language and culture shines through every exam question.”

The NSE is administered each spring by the American Association of Teachers of Spanish and Portuguese (AATSP), a program established in 1957 to recognize outstanding achievement in Spanish language learning from grades six through 12. As the largest exam of its kind in the U.S., the NSE provides not only a benchmark of student performance but also opens doors to various scholarship opportunities offered through the AATSP Exams program.

Xavier’s faculty and students devoted the spring semester to rigorous exam preparation, participating in after-school review sessions, mock assessments and cultural immersion activities. The school’s success this year builds on a tradition of excellence in world language education, and the department looks forward to continued growth in 2026.