More than 30 people gathered in the Virginia G. Piper Chapel at the Diocesan Pastoral Center in downtown Phoenix on Thursday, with more than 100 joining online, for the inaugural Angels of Hope Prayer Circle gathering. This monthly in-person and live-streamed event features a time of intercessory prayer, an engaging guest speaker and celebration of the Mass, followed by fellowship.

The inaugural Angels of Hope gathering began with music by Sr. Madeline Carmel, S.V., of the Sisters of Life, and opening remarks from Martha Gamez, senior director of Engagement and Legacy Giving for the Office of Mission Advancement and coordinator of the monthly Angels of Hope gatherings. Sr. Bethany Madonna, S.V., followed with a stirring reflection on surrender, God’s desire to hear our voice and the power of intercessory prayer.

The ministry was created to honor and intentionally entrust to God the numerous prayer intentions the diocesan Office of Mission Advancement receives on a weekly basis from the community — prayers for healing, peace, thanksgiving, family members who have left the faith or are struggling, among others — while also fostering connection among the faithful.

“The monthly Angels of Hope Prayer Circle is a time to intentionally pause and step into the sacred place we call community,” said Debbie DiCarlo, executive director for the Office of Mission Advancement. “It is a privilege to pray together in an in-person and virtual community that constitutes the Body of Christ.

“Together we stand sanctified and affirmed in prayer.”

Active members of the new prayer ministry will receive a monthly email that includes a list of prayer requests received by the Office of Mission Advancement, along with a spiritual reflection and guide to lead them in a time of intercessory prayer. Members are also invited to pray a daily Hail Mary for the intentions and to offer additional prayers as they feel inspired.

“The Angels of Hope Prayer Circle gives us an opportunity to enter into spiritual unity,” said Dcn. Andy Lambros, engagement manager for the Office of Mission Advancement and co-coordinator of the monthly gatherings. “For the ones who are praying as well as the ones who are receiving the graces for those prayers, both will be affected at some level by the love of Christ.”

Dcn. Lambros commissioned the new members of the Angels of Hope Prayer Circle — each of whom received a special pin commemorating their involvement — and prayed over the basket of prayer intentions placed at the foot of the altar. The holy Mass was then celebrated, followed by refreshments and a time of connection.

To rewatch the livestream, click here.

Josephina Barone is one member of the new ministry who attended in person.

“I’m incredibly grateful to have been invited to join the Angels of Hope Prayer Circle,” she shared. “Today’s first gathering was deeply moving and meaningful. I truly feel blessed to be part of this beautiful ministry.”

Barone was so moved that she plans to join next month’s gathering from Italy, where she will be traveling.

For another participant, Walter Gray, it was the aspect of intercessory prayer that impacted him.

“I’ve been involved in other ministries, like St. Vincent de Paul and St. Augustine, but now I feel called to pray for others in a more intentional way,” he said. “This is a beautiful opportunity to do just that. I even took a taxi to be here in person, that’s how much it meant to me.”

The next Angels of Hope Prayer Circle gathering will take place in person and virtually on Wednesday, July 16, and can be viewed on the Diocese of Phoenix YouTube page. The featured speaker will be Joyce Coronel, whose talk is entitled “Entrusting ourselves completely to the Heart of Jesus: Finding freedom through surrender.” All following prayer circle gatherings will take place on the third Wednesday of the month, beginning at 11 a.m. with prayer and reflection followed by Mass at 12 p.m.

If you are interested in becoming a member of the Angels of Hope Prayer Circle, click here to sign up. To submit prayer intentions that will be remembered in the monthly prayer ministry gatherings, click here.

“Prayer keeps us rooted in Christ’s love and reminds us that no child of God should ever have to walk alone,” said Gamez. “Shared prayer gives us strength and is powerful enough to transform even the hardest moments into grace.

“This is exactly what we seek to build through the Angels of Hope Prayer Circle,” she continued. “A community where no one carries their burdens alone, and every intention is placed before the Lord together in faith.”