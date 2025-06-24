Eight young adults and four mentors have embarked on a two-week trip to Nairobi, Kenya, as the inaugural participants of Engage Your Equal (E.Y.E.), a new diocesan initiative created by Bishop John Dolan to foster global solidarity, faith-based leadership and cross-cultural dialogue — all along equipping young adults to embody the universality of the Catholic Church.

Catch up on part one of the coverage here and part two here. Read coverage of the visit published by the Church in Africa here.

Week Two:

On Sunday, June 15, participants met with a group called “Gen” — young adults within the Focolare Movement — to talk about diocesan programs and life as young adults. They also had dinner with the Archbishop of Nairobi in his home. Archbishop Phillip Anyolo welcomed the young adults with great joy and charity.

The next day, Diocese of Phoenix young adults went to the archdiocese of Nairobi to meet with the Youth and Young Adults Office. They learned about the programs offered and about a role called “animators,” or leaders within the office. They also made their way to the top of the Kenya Convention Center which overlooks Nairobi.

On Tuesday, there was a program taking place at Mariapolis Piero, where the group is staying, called Week of Unity. There they attended a dialogue focused on peace between Christians and Muslims.

The following day, the young adults visited the Association of Member Episcopal Conferences in Eastern Africa (AMECEA), which coordinates with the Bishops Conferences in eastern African. AMECEA wrote an article about the young adults and their visit from Arizona. That evening, they shared a meal with the family and friends of a local priest.

Thursday, the group went to Nairobi National Park and the following day was a rest day.

On Saturday, the Diocese of Phoenix young adults met with two local young adult groups called Together 4 A New Africa and Empower 2 Care, both of which work to identify needs in their communities and make a positive impact. They also joined the group in Sports 4 Peace, which are team building activities.

Participants then visited a parish called St. Mary Mukuru on Sunday before going to an open-air market and spending time with the family of Fr. Teilo Lwande, pastor of St. Andrew the Apostle in Chandler, Ariz., who is a mentor on the trip and a Nairobi native.

On Monday, the young adults went to the Giraffe Centre, visited the seminary Fr. Teilo attended, called The Apostles of Jesus, and went to St. Vincent de Paul Rescue Center, which works in a poor area of Nairobi with children about 3-to-5 years old.

On Tuesday, the group visited the Catholic Relief Services offices in Nairobi, and they will be returning to the Diocese of Phoenix on June 26th.