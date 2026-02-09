In “Globetrotting the Gospel,” the third video of a four-part series on getting to know Bishop-elect Peter Dai Bui, we learn about the bishop-elect’s frequent flyer journey to the Diocese of Phoenix, becoming a diocesan priest and his time serving at the Vatican. . You’ll hear about his six years of service in the Pontifical Council Cor Unum where he received the title “Monsignor” from Pope Francis, a role in which he traveled to multiple countries, and the humble conversation with Bishop Olmsted that started it all.

Tune in to hear how parish life and a humble openness to God’s call around the globe was the very path that prepared Bishop-elect Bui to become an auxiliary bishop.

Check out part one, “Boat of No Smiles” here , and part two, “From Atari to the Altar” here , in case you missed them!

Bishop-elect Bui was appointed as the second auxiliary bishop of the Diocese of Phoenix on Dec. 19 by Pope Leo XIV and will be ordained a bishop on Tuesday, Feb. 17, at 10 a.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas Parish in Avondale, Ariz. Due to limited seating capacity, the Ordination Mass is by invitation only. The Ordination Mass will be broadcast live on More! Arizona, local channel 7 dot 2, Cox Cable 115 and livestreamed on the Diocese of Phoenix YouTube and Facebook platforms, with programing beginning at 9:30 a.m.

The ordination and the surrounding celebrations are made possible through the generous support of Clint and Jennifer Hickman; Dr. Kenneth and Angeline Osorio; The Diane and Bruce Halle Foundation; Catholic Cemeteries and Funeral Homes; Catholic Education Arizona; Notre Dame Federal Credit Union; AllThrive365; Catholic Charities Community Services; The Society of St. Vincent de Paul; and Catholic Community Foundation. With grateful hearts, we thank these benefactors for their faithful generosity and partnership in supporting the life and mission of the Church.