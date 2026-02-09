Each year, the Charity and Development Appeal (CDA) raises funds to support more than 70 ministries, charities and organizations throughout the Diocese of Phoenix. The multi-million-dollar appeal, which impacts thousands of lives annually, launched in most parishes throughout the diocese the weekend of Feb. 7-8.

This year’s CDA theme is “Faith Lights the Way,” inspired by John 5:16: “So, your light must shine before others, that they may see your good works and glorify your Father in heaven.”

“At our baptism, we received the light of Christ — a light meant to guide us and to be shared,” said Bishop John Dolan. “In a world that can often feel uncertain, faith lights the way, helping us see with hope, act with love and serve with compassion.

“I am grateful to walk this journey of faith with you,” he continued, referring to the 2026 CDA appeal. “Let us continue to be people of light — who shine with the love of Christ and help others see the way to Him.”

Countless individuals receive support through the CDA including seminarians, priests, deacons, the elderly and vulnerable, those without a home or a meal, pregnant mothers, students and their families and so many more.

Watch the 2026 CDA video to hear some of their stories:

To join the CDA impact, visit https://dphx.org/cda/