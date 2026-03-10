By Carol Glatz

ROME (CNS) — Every Catholic parish needs to show that Jesus, who promises a just, true and full life, is always near, Pope Leo XIV said.

“I encourage you to ensure that parish activities are a sign of a Church that — like a mother — takes care of her children, without condemning them, but rather welcoming them, listening to them, and supporting them in the face of danger,” he told parishioners at the Church of St. Mary of the Presentation in Rome in his homily March 8.

“As a good and caring Shepherd, the Lord always waits for us and accompanies us, wherever we live and however we are. He mercifully heals our wounds and gives himself as a gift to us, enabling us in turn to become a gift for our brothers and sisters,” he said.

Pope Leo XIV greets those gathered to pray the Angelus in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican March 8, 2026. (CNS photo/Vatican Media)

Earlier in the day, before praying the Angelus at midday with people gathered in St. Peter’s Square, the pope urged Catholics to be men and women of peace and charity, which the world is thirsting for.

“Let us ask Mary, Mother of the Church, to be able to serve, with Jesus and like Jesus, those men and women thirsting for truth and justice,” he said. “This is not the time for opposition between one church and another, between ‘us’ and ‘them’: those who worship God seek to be men and women of peace, who worship him in Spirit and in truth.”

Later in the early evening, Pope Leo made his fourth visit to a parish in Rome in the run-up to Easter. As bishop of Rome, he has been celebrating Mass and meeting with the faithful and priests in different parts of his diocese, most often in neighborhoods that face a variety of difficulties, such as poverty, violent crime and drug dealing.

Pope Leo XIV arrives at the Church of St. Mary of the Presentation in Rome, Italy, March 8, 2026, to celebrate Mass during a parish visit. (CNS photo/Vatican Media)

“Young people risk growing up deceived by those who peddle death or disillusioned about the future,” he said in his homily. “Many are waiting for a home, a job that ensures a dignified life, safe spaces where they can meet, play and plan something beautiful together.”

“Men and women arrive at this parish wounded in spirit, their dignity injured and thirsting for hope,” he said. “You have the urgent and liberating task of showing them the closeness of Jesus, his desire to redeem our existence from the evils that threaten it with a proposal for a just, true and full life.”

The faithful can find strength in the Eucharist, he said, “and may the Gospel, which springs forth in us as a source of truth, help each of us to open our eyes, to wisely evaluate what is good and what is evil, thus forming free and mature consciences.”

Before celebrating Mass, the pope met with families and young people outside.

Pope Leo XIV greets children during a parish visit to the Church of St. Mary of the Presentation in Rome, Italy, March 8, 2026. (CNS photo/Vatican Media)

“Jesus is coming to your home, in your heart, in your life. We have to be ready to open that door to find Jesus, who is waiting for us,” he said.

“Jesus is close to us. Let’s open our eyes!” he said, indicating the Lord can be found in those who suffer or seek help. “He asks us to bring them what we have received.”

Pope Leo also urged the children to make peace with everyone in their lives as part of bringing peace to the world, which is “truly necessary today.”

There is always a way to overcome disagreements and difficulties without resorting to bullying or violence, he told the children.

Before visiting the parish in the early evening on the outskirts of Rome, Pope Leo prayed the Angelus at midday at the Vatican.

The pope highlighted the day’s Gospel reading of the Samaritan woman meeting Jesus at the well (John 4:5-42).

Pope Leo XIV speaks to those gathered to pray the Angelus in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican March 8, 2026. (CNS photo/Vatican Media)

“According to custom, he ought to have simply ignored that Samaritan woman; instead, Jesus speaks with her, listens to her and shows her respect — without a hidden agenda and without disdain,” he said.

“How many people seek in the Church this same sensitivity, this availability! And how beautiful it is when we lose track of time in order to give attention to the person we are encountering,” he said.

So many people in the world are searching “for this spiritual spring,” he said, quoting the Dutch Jewish writer Etty Hillesum, who was killed at age 29 in the Auschwitz death camp in 1943: “Sometimes I am there too. But more often, stones and grit block the well, and God is buried beneath. Then he must be dug out again.”

“Dear friends, there is no energy better spent than that dedicated to freeing our heart,” the pope said.