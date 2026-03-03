By Carol Glatz

ROME (CNS) — Life is a journey that requires trust and reliance on Jesus, who sometimes asks his disciples to leave everything behind, Pope Leo XIV said.

While it may be tempting to flee from the uncertainty of heading into the unknown, it is precisely in this “dizzying vertigo” that people of faith will find God’s promise of unexpected greatness, he said in a homily during a Mass celebrated at a small parish in Rome March 1.

While it is normal to try to have everything under control, he said, “we miss the opportunity to discover the true treasure, the precious pearl, as the Gospel teaches us, which God has surprisingly hidden in our field.”

Pope Leo was visiting the Church of the Ascension of Our Lord Jesus Christ in the working-class neighborhood of Quarticciolo for the second Sunday of Lent as part of a series of parish visits in the run-up to Easter.

The neighborhood has experienced an increase in crime and drug-dealing. The church and local community, however, have been active in building initiatives to create job opportunities and strengthen essential services and solidarity.

“You are signs of hope,” he told the parishioners in his homily.

Faced with so many complex problems, he said, “you are entrusted with the pedagogy of the gaze of faith, which transfigures everything with hope, putting passion, sharing and creativity into circulation as a cure for the many wounds of this neighborhood.”

It is easy to become discouraged and doubt efforts make any sense when so many things are not right in the world, he said. “Instead, it is precisely in the face of the mystery of evil that we must bear witness to our identity as Christians, as people who want to make the Kingdom of God perceptible in the places and times in which we live.”

Life, he said, “is a journey that requires trust; it requires reliance on the Word of God, who calls us and sometimes asks us to leave everything behind.”

For example, he said, Abraham’s journey began with the loss of his homeland, but he was led to a new land with many descendants and “where everything becomes a blessing.”

“If we allow ourselves to be called by faith to walk the path, to risk new decisions in life and love, we, too, will cease to fear losing something, because we will feel ourselves growing in a wealth that no one can steal,” the pope said.

Another example, he said, is Jesus’ “Eucharistic gesture,” that is, his willingness to offer his body as bread to eat and to live and die to give life.

In fact, Sunday is a chance to take a moment during the journey to gather together around Jesus, who “encourages us not to stop and not to change direction” and to know there is “no more precious treasure than to live in order to give life!”

“Listen to Jesus!” Pope Leo said. “He travels with us, even today, to teach us in this city the logic of unconditional love, of abandoning every defense that becomes an offense.”

“Let us enter into his light to become light of the world, beginning with the neighborhood where we live,” he said, because “the whole life of the parish and its groups exists for this: it is a service to light, a service to joy.”

Pope Leo is the third pope — after St. John XXIII in 1963 and St. John Paul II in 1980 — to visit the church, which is overseen by the Congregation of the Priests of the Sacred Heart, also known as the Dehonians.

During the late afternoon visit, the pope met with children and young people active in the Jesuits’ MAGIS program. The young adults gave the pope a soccer ball and the black and gold jersey of their local soccer team, the Lions.

The pope also met with vulnerable members of the community, including the elderly, the ill and parents whose children’s drug addictions led them to incarceration. He also spoke with members of the parish’s pastoral council and priests.

©2026 Catholic News Service/United States Conference of Catholic Bishops