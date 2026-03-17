By Carol Glatz

VATICAN CITY (CNS) — Marking the two weeks since the U.S. and Israel launched their first attacks on Iran and since the Israeli military resumed strikes in Lebanon, Pope Leo XIV called for an immediate ceasefire.

“On behalf of the Christians of the Middle East, and of all women and men of good will, I appeal to those responsible for this conflict: cease fire!” he said March 15.

“For two weeks now, the people of the Middle East have been suffering the horrific violence of war,” the pope said. “Thousands of innocent people have been killed, and countless others have been forced to flee their homes. I renew my prayerful closeness to all who have lost loved ones in the attacks, which have struck schools, hospitals and residential areas.”

“The situation in Lebanon is a cause for great concern,” he added. “I hope that avenues for dialogue will emerge to support the country’s authorities in implementing lasting solutions to the serious crisis currently unfolding, for the common good of all the Lebanese people.”

The next day, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas called Pope Leo about the “alarming developments in the conflict in the Middle East and the living conditions of the Palestinian people,” according to a communique released by the Vatican press office.

“During the conversation, the Holy Father reaffirmed the Holy See’s commitment to achieving peace through political and diplomatic dialogue, as well as through full respect for international law,” the press office said.