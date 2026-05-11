I write to you as a pastor and as a fellow disciple of Jesus Christ, one who shares your concern for the moral challenges of our time. As Archbishop of Santa Fe, I have prayed deeply about the continued existence of nuclear weapons and what our faith requires of us in response. I am convinced that this issue is not peripheral to our Catholic life—it goes to the very heart of who we are as a people committed to the Gospel of peace.

The Church teaches, and has always taught, that every human person is created in the image and likeness of God (cf. Catechism of the Catholic Church [CCC], 1700). From this foundational truth flows the absolute dignity of human life. Nuclear weapons, by their very nature, stand in direct contradiction to this dignity. Their destructive force is indiscriminate, incapable of distinguishing between combatant and noncombatant. As the Catechism reminds us, “every act of war directed to the indiscriminate destruction of whole cities… is a crime against God and man” (CCC, 2314). Nuclear weapons represent the extreme embodiment of this moral disorder.

For a time, the Church tolerated nuclear deterrence as a provisional measure. Pope John Paul II acknowledged in 1982 that deterrence might be morally acceptable “as a step on the way toward a progressive disarmament.” Yet even then, this acceptance was conditional and temporary, never an endorsement of the indefinite possession of such weapons. Today, we must recognize that this “step” has become a stumbling block. Deterrence has not led us to disarmament; instead, it has entrenched a system built on fear.

Pope Benedict XVI warned that peace cannot be founded on the threat of mutual destruction. True peace, he insisted, must be rooted in truth, justice, charity, and freedom—the very pillars articulated by Pope John XXIII in his landmark encyclical Pacem in Terris. In that document, written in the shadow of the Cuban Missile Crisis, Pope John XXIII spoke with prophetic clarity: in an age of nuclear weapons, it is irrational to believe that war can be used as an instrument of justice. He called for a complete ban on such weapons, grounded in a recognition of our shared humanity and our common destiny.

More recently, Pope Francis has developed this teaching further, declaring not only the use but also the possession of nuclear weapons to be morally unacceptable. This marks a significant and Spirit-led development in the Church’s moral reflection. The Holy Father reminded us that the resources devoted to nuclear arsenals are resources denied to the poor, the marginalized, and the care of our common home. In this way, nuclear weapons are not only a threat to peace; they are an affront to justice and to the stewardship entrusted to us by God.