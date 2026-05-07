Fr. Estevan Wetzel, director of The Office of Prison Ministry and Restorative Justice, celebrated the first annual Silver Mass in honor of correctional and detention officers on Wednesday (May 6) at Sacred Heart Parish in Phoenix.

“The daily work of the men and women who serve as correctional and detention officers requires strength, integrity and sacrifice, often carried without recognition,” said Fr. Wetzel. “We hope this time allows those present not only to be spiritually refreshed, but also to enjoy community and appreciation.” Refreshments and an opportunity for fellowship followed the Mass.

The mission of the diocesan Office of Prison Ministry and Restorative Justice is to evangelize to the incarcerated and their families, aiming to foster encounters with Christ that inspire conversion and alleviate spiritual struggles. Supported by volunteers, the office shares the Gospel in 14 prisons and jails, as well as in the only juvenile corrections facility in the state, recognizing each interaction as an encounter with Christ.

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