This week hundreds of Catholic faithful from across the country — including bishops, diocesan leadership and those directly involved in child and youth protection — are gathered in downtown Phoenix for the Child & Youth Protection Catholic Leadership Conference 2026. Running from May 10-13, the annual gathering serves as a platform for networking and sharing best practices on safe environment ministry across the country.

This is the first time the Diocese of Phoenix has organized and hosted the event, which was first held in 2006.

Dr. Anna Pecoraro is among the speakers this year. As a licensed clinical psychologist, she specializes in trauma therapy for children and youth. Her experience working with youth who have experienced various forms of abuse will offer attendees practical tools and approaches to better support and protect vulnerable populations.

Another highlighted speaker is Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell, a legal expert who has been at the forefront of advocating for child protection laws and policies. Her session will focus on legal obligations and responsibilities in ensuring the safety and wellbeing of children and youth.

Additionally, cyber security expert Mike Landeck shared the latest research on AI, Internet and social media, and what the current trends and dangers are to youth. His session focused on how routine technologies, such as web tracking, can inadvertently retraumatize survivors.

“This year’s conference gathers leaders from across the nation to share a single, essential mission: to ensure that the Church remains a place of safety, healing, compassion and hope,” said Bishop John Dolan of Phoenix.

“Each one of you [in attendance] reminds us that safeguarding is not merely a program or policy. It is a ministry, a moral responsibility and a lived expression of our baptismal call,” he continued. “Together, we form a community committed to ensuring that every child knows the safety, love and dignity that Christ desires for them.”