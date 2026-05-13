Dcn. Simon Ortiz never thought he was going to be a priest when he grew up — he had his eye on becoming a sports reporter. But a retreat during his sophomore year of high school changed everything.

Press play to hear Dcn. Simon’s journey to the priesthood, and ultimately how he can’t wait to serve the people of God, sharing in their joys and sorrows of life.

Dcn. Simon will be ordained to the priesthood at St. Thomas Aquinas Parish in Avondale, Ariz., on Saturday, June 6, 2026 at 10 a.m., and will be joined by Dcn. Nathan Blanchard, Dcn. Jeff Pooley and Dcn. Paul Graupmann, F.H.S.

To support priests in the Diocese of Phoenix, visit priests.dphx.org