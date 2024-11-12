By Cindy Wooden, Catholic News Service

VATICAN CITY (CNS) — Before Pope Francis presides over Mass Nov. 17 for the World Day of the Poor, he will bless 13 keys to represent the 13 new houses he has pledged to pay for in Syria during the Holy Year 2025, the Vatican said.

The Famvin Homeless Alliance, a network of religious orders and charitable organizations inspired by St. Vincent de Paul, said the 13 keys also represent the 13 countries where they will build houses for the homeless. The countries are: Australia, Brazil, Cambodia, Central African Republic, Chile, Costa Rica, Italy, Tonga, Senegal, Syria, Tanzania, United Kingdom and Ukraine.

The “13 Houses Campaign” is an homage to St. Vincent de Paul and his decision in 1643 to use an endowment from French King Louis XIII to build 13 small houses near the Vincentian headquarters in Paris to care for abandoned children.

Pope Francis began the annual celebration of the World Day of the Poor in 2017. Traditionally, it has included Mass, lunch with Pope Francis and more medical care for the poor at the clinic run by the Dicastery for the Service of Charity.

Usually, the Mother of Mercy Clinic under the colonnade in the square is open four mornings a week. But with the help of volunteer doctors, nurses and lab technicians, it opens 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 11-16.

Flu shots and other vaccines, blood tests and visits with general practitioners, internal medicine specialists and dentists are regularly offered at the clinic. The extra volunteers also include specialists in cardiology, orthopedics, ophthalmology, dermatology, gynecology, oncology, urology, psychiatry, gastroenterology and podiatry.

The Dicastery for the Service of Charity also said Pope Francis will have lunch with 1,300 people in the Vatican’s Paul VI Audience Hall after Mass. The Italian Red Cross is the 2024 sponsor of the meal, and the national Red Cross marching band will provide entertainment.

The Vincentian Fathers will provide each of the pope’s guests with a backpack containing food and hygiene items to take home.