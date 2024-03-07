Bishop Dolan visits Foundation for Senior Living Programs

As Bishop John Dolan continues to visit parishes and schools across the Diocese of Phoenix during his first 18 months since being named bishop in Arizona, he is also meeting with several Catholic organizations and Apostolates in the diocese. Take a look at a recent visit Bishop John made with the folks at Foundation for Senior Living (FSL) and witness the tremendous impact they make for many across the Valley of the Sun and state. The Catholic Diocese of Phoenix established FSL in 1974 as a private, non-profit organization to improve the quality of life for adults and their caregivers, originally providing housing and social services to elders and individuals with disabilities without regard to race, religion or social status. Over the years, FSL has grown and created an integrated system of care that allows adults to age in place through a continuum of home and community-based health services. One of the largest non-profit organizations in the state of Arizona, FSL offers the customized care of an independent professional. To learn more, or to explore opportunities for volunteers to assist with those in need, check out www.fsl.org