News
LATEST ARTICLES
Double rookie aces diocesan spelling bee
The winner of this year's Diocesan Spelling Bee blazed a trail for himself and his school while the runner up made his fourth and final appearance in the competition.
Sr. Alice Montgomery, pioneer in neonatal care in Arizona, dies at 100
Sister of Mercy Alice Montgomery died Jan. 21 at the age of 100 at Mercy Retirement and Care Center in Oakland.
Catholic education affirmed at annual schools Mass, rally
If a word could sum up a week, most notably its central day, it’d be “joy.” The crowd made up of students, teachers, parents, donors and faculty from throughout the state who filled the Arizona Capitol lawn for a rally Jan. 30 was full of joy for Catholic Schools.
East Valley young adult becomes nation’s youngest Sister of Notre Dame de Namur
It wasn't the traditional path toward final vows she expected, but her latest milepost marked a permanent victory.
Healing prayers, anointing of sick to be offered at Feb. 9 Mass
One man's six spinal surgeries and 11 other operations is nothing compared to many others living with chronic pain and life-threatening illness, said the new president of the Phoenix chapter of the Order of Malta. Their specialty is helping the sick and poor.
Prejudice and Christianity are mutually exclusive, says visiting bishop at MLK Mass
The solution to prejudice is to see each other as a child of God, Bishop Joseph N. Perry told a multiracial congregation at the annual Martin Luther King, Jr., Mass Jan. 21 at St. Mary’s Basilica.
Global encounter of WYD challenges nationalism, walls, pope says
VATICAN CITY (CNS) — The joyous harmony of people coming together from so many different nations for World Youth Day stands in sharp contrast to today’s “sad” situation of confrontational nationalist feelings, Pope Francis said.
Arizona students among thousands attending SEEK2019
INDIANAPOLIS — Author and speaker, Sarah Swafford stood before a crowd of 10,000 Catholic college women. She pointed to a screen that listed the most common struggles that individuals face, ranging from loneliness to self-hatred.
Bishops’ religious liberty head urges lawyers, judges, lawmakers to uphold religious freedom at Red...
A visiting archbishop urged members of Arizona’s legal profession and state legislators to uphold the right of religious freedom during the annual Diocese of Phoenix Red Mass sponsored by the St. Thomas More Society Jan. 14 at St. Mary’s Basilica.
Church leaders call Philippine church attack ‘heinous and evil’ terrorism
The first blast left bodies strewn on the floor amid destroyed pews. A second explosion near the entrance shortly after killed at least five soldiers trying to help the wounded.