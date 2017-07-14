Parish blood drives support summer need

United Blood Services, the non-profit provider for 100% of hospital patient blood needs in 11 of Arizona’s 15 counties, has announced an immediate need for donors. Thankfully, many have already stepped up to give blood during drives hosted at 13 church sites through the end of July.

Appointment slots are still available. Donors will receive the following benefits:

Convenience … schedule to donate shortly before or after your regular Mass time

Be a life saver … a single blood donation can save up to three lives

Elevate the country's blood supply from "dangerously low" to something better … There was a severe decline in blood donations leading up to and following the July 4th holiday. At the same time, increased accidents and trauma cases in the summer leads to increased demand.

Be automatically entered into a drawing to win a new car … here are the details

United Blood Services urges both existing and first-time donors of all blood types to visit www.BloodHero.com or call 1-877-UBS-HERO (1-877-827-4376) to schedule an appointment.

All blood types are needed, especially O-negative, the universal blood type. The current O-negative supply sits at approximately one day. United Blood Services strives for a three-day supply.

United Blood Services is included in a multi-state system of blood centers. In July alone, the network is facing shortfall of 5,700 donations, with deficits continuing through August. The significant nationwide decline in donations has led to this coordinated call on the public to donate blood.

“Patients, their families and the more than 1,000 hospitals across our nation that Blood Systems serves depend on us to deliver on our promise to provide a safe and ample blood supply,” said Rob Van Tuyle, president of Blood Systems Blood Services Division. “Don’t take a vacation from blood donation. In about an hour, one donor can save up to three lives by giving blood.”

More than 500 blood donors are needed every day to meet the needs of the 64 Arizona hospitals, even during the summer vacation season.

“It’s the blood on the shelves that saves lives because tragedy can strike without a moment’s notice,” said Dirk Johnson, Southwest Division President for United Blood Services. Since it takes 24 to 36 hours to test and process blood before it can be released to a hospital for patient use, it is important that people take the time to give blood now.”