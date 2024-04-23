Bishop John Dolan welcomed and thanked donors at the annual Shepherd’s Circle Mass and Brunch on Sunday morning at Xavier College Preparatory in Phoenix. Shepherd’s Circle is a group of more than 600 families who donate $5,000 or more annually to support any combination of diocesan initiatives, including the Charity and Development Appeal, the Together Let Us Go Forth – Juntos Sigamos Adelante Campaign, Priests for Our Future, Catholic School Support 365, Mental Health Ministry and the weekly televised Mass.

The event celebrated the tremendous growth in the diocese and the impact donors make in the life of the Church. Speakers, including Fr. Matt Lowry, Fr. Kurt Perera and Fr. Greg Schlarb, shared stories about college life at three Newman Centers in our diocese, and the vision for expanding the Nazareth Seminary in the Diocese of Phoenix.

Bishop Dolan encouraged attendees to honor the human dignity of each and every person, knowing all persons are made in the image and likeness of God. He said, “Jesus is inviting us to be Good Shepherds. We are called to be shepherds, and to look for the sheep around us. Let us see others in the image of Christ. We belong to each other, we support and shepherd each other, and we care for one another. Thank you for the gift that you are.”