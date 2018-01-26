Feast of St. Timothy, Jan. 26

The son of a Greek Gentile father and Jewish mother, Timothy was converted to Christianity by St. Paul, who called him “my true child in faith.” He became Paul’s missionary assistant and received two canonical letters from him.

Based on Paul’s request in 1 Timothy for him to stay in Ephesus, he is considered the first bishop of Ephesus.

According to a fourth-century manuscript, he was martyred in 97 for opposing pagan celebrations. Timothy shares his feast with Titus, another of Paul’s companions.

He is patron of St. Timothy Parish and School in Mesa.