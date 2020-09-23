By Victor Vela

Location Manager, Holy Redeemer Catholic Cemetery

Diocese of Phoenix

Holy Redeemer Catholic Cemetery has been a place of beauty in North Phoenix since it opened in Families flock to our peaceful grounds to gather on our green lawns and under our shade trees as they remember those who have gone before them.

As we celebrate 20 years of serving the community, we’re excited to offer families another option when they lay their loved ones to rest or take care of their own pre-planning needs. Soon, we will open our first sanctuary mausoleum for those who prefer crypt space to a traditional ground burial.

“…I’m proud to be able to offer families such a beautiful final resting place.”

The new mausoleum features more than 500 crypt spaces, 48 freestanding marble niches and a climate-controlled premium glass niche room to serve our growing population. We are currently putting the final details in place, including the stained-glass windows designed by Daprato Rigali of Chicago featuring elegant depictions of St. Sister Faustina and the Divine Mercy, as well as surrounding landscaping. We’re looking forward to sharing it with our families so they can enjoy it for years to come.

As manager of Holy Redeemer, I’m proud to be able to offer families such a beautiful final resting place. We take great care in maintaining our grounds, which are designed to enhance the natural desert environment and create a sense of tranquility for all who visit. The greatest compliment is when a family writes to share how the appearance of our location brought them comfort in their grief.

Serving families in this way is why I came to work at Holy Redeemer. After years in the retail industry, I felt like something was missing. Here, I find great fulfillment assisting families in their time of need. When I go home at the end of the day, I leave knowing that I helped others get through one of the most difficult days of their life as quickly and painlessly as possible.

I am honored that families entrust their loved ones to us knowing we will take care of them, now and into the future.

Many blessings,

Vic Vela