Are you thinking about a New Year’s resolution after the holiday season? We hope you’ll consider giving back to the community with St. Vincent de Paul in 2022!

By St. Vincent de Paul Staff

Throughout the pandemic, SVdP has been extremely thankful for the support and commitment from our volunteers — both in-person and virtual — to serve SVdP guests. We couldn’t accomplish the work we do to serve those in need everyday without the support of our volunteers. So if you’re ready to give back more this year, we’re ready to safely welcome you back to volunteer at SVdP.

SVdP continues to update and practice health and safety protocols out of an abundance of caution to protect the vulnerable populations we serve.

Masks must be worn in all indoor spaces and across all departments on our main campus and at our other facilities, including our thrift stores.

We continue to practice safe social distancing, especially in indoor settings.

We have numerous hand sanitizing stations and masks available for those who need them.

The usual hairnets, aprons and gloves are still required for food handling.

Please let us know if you are interested in signing up for a volunteer shift as soon as possible by sending an email to volunteer@svdpaz.org or you can call our Volunteer Services Office at 602-261-6886. While we have additional volunteer shifts available, our most urgent volunteer opportunities are listed below. Outlined shifts can be split if necessary.

Also, virtual volunteering is sure to stick around for those who prefer serving remotely. Contact helpfromhome@svdpaz.org for more information.

If you would like to learn more about SVdP and all available volunteer shifts, we invite you to attend one of our virtual orientation sessions — January 22 from 9:00 a.m.-10:00 a.m. or February 2 from 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Click here to sign up. All sign-ups will get a Zoom link the day before orientation.

WINTER OPPORTUNITIES

Meal Services

Our goal is to serve a warm meal to over 4,500 guests daily. Duties may include set up, guest greeting, serving, bussing tables, waiting on tables, packaging to-go meals, washing dishes, and cleaning up.

Downtown Phoenix Dining Room (1075 W. Jackson St., Phoenix 85007)

9:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., Daily

6:00 a.m. – 8:30 a.m., Monday-Friday

3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., Friday

Mesa Dining Room (67 W. Broadway Rd., Mesa 85210)

8:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Daily

Family Dining Room (420 W. Watkins Rd., Phoenix 85003)

3:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Monday-Friday

Sunnyslope Dining Room (9227 N. 10th Ave., Phoenix 85021)

3:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., Daily

10:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., Monday-Friday

Kitchen Prep

Help our kitchen prepare 4,500 meals to distribute to our five dining rooms and other partner agencies. Duties include chopping, opening cans, other “assistance chef” duties, setting up, and cleaning up.

Dream Center

Our Dream Center provides tutoring and educational activities for families who come to our Family Dining Room. We need your help supporting the children with everything from crafting to homework help.

Family Dining Room (420 W. Watkins Rd., Phoenix 85003)

3:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Monday-Friday