Bishops of the Arizona Catholic Conference Statement on Immigration and Refugee Executive Orders

January 25, 2017

In light of recent and expected federal executive orders, the Bishops of the Arizona Catholic Conference (ACC) reaffirm our commitment to accompanying and supporting the vulnerable in our society, including immigrants and refugees.

We have long believed, and continue to maintain, that comprehensive immigration reform is the best and most appropriate solution for addressing immigration issues.

Accordingly, we urge our elected officials to seek solutions that will not only help with national security, but also facilitate family unification and assist immigrant “dreamers” who, although born elsewhere, were brought to this country at a young age and know no other country. Similarly, our hearts and prayers go out to refugee families who have faced terrible violence and lost their own homes and now need a new place to live.

Focusing on building a new border wall has the potential to take us away from these important considerations that impact vulnerable families and will ultimately be useless. Pope Francis has called for bridges, not walls, between people.

It is our fervent hope, therefore, that the federal government refocus its efforts on comprehensive immigration reform and humane refugee resettlement that will benefit not only these families, but also our entire country.

Most Rev. Thomas J. Olmsted

Bishop of Phoenix

Most Rev. Eduardo A. Nevares

Auxiliary Bishop of Phoenix

Most Rev. James S. Wall

Bishop of Gallup

Most Rev. Gerald F. Kicanas

Bishop of Tucson