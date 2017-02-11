CDA funds mean ‘Love That Gives Hope’ [VIDEO]

Kickoff comes to parishes Feb.11-12

Charity and Development Appeal (CDA) The CDA supports more than 70 charitable organizations connected to the Diocese of Phoenix. Info: dphx.org/cda Donate online

The annual diocesan Charity and Development Appeal, which kicks off in parishes and missions the weekend of Feb. 11-12, is getting personal.

This year the videos feature actual clients of CDA-supported organizations.

“Through our videos we get to meet a few of the many people whose lives have been impacted thanks to the CDA,” said Carrie Aranda, CDA director. “It is through their stories that we get to see the impact that the CDA has on not only our communities, but on individual lives.”

The theme for this year’s appeal is “Love that Gives Hope,” with Timothy and JoAnn Holland, parishioners at Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Tempe, returning as co-chairs.

The 2016 appeal received donations totaling $9.4 million that supported more than 70 charitable, educational and spiritual organizations. The goal for this year is $8.8 million.

Each year parishioners are called to support the work of the Church in the diocese whose charitable actions help the poor; protect the dignity of life; educate and form children in the Catholic faith; or support the vocations of priesthood, consecrated life and marriage.

These organizations are located throughout the Arizona counties of Mohave, Maricopa, Coconino and Yavapai within the diocese.

“In essence, through our financial gift and prayer, we support the works of mercy that take place in our communities on a daily basis,” Aranda said.

Donors to the appeal this year will notice some changes.

The online giving portal and database has been upgraded. In addition, the new online giving page is more user-friendly but donors who registered for an online account last year will need to register for a new online account this year.

A new change on the pledge card eliminates credit card and bank account information being sent through the mail.

Aranda said in order to fully protect each donor’s financial information, credit card or ACH information is no longer on the paper pledge cards.

To donate via credit card or ACH, donors are encouraged to use the new online giving portal or to call the pledge line at (602) 354-2197.