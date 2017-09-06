Movement Day Arizona [VIDEO]

Movement Day in Arizona is Sept. 16 at Grand Canyon University. Faith and community leaders from the Valley and Tucson are expected in attendance as are some notable Catholic speakers/panel members:
Paul Mulligan from Catholic Charities
Mike Phelan from the diocesan Office of Marriage and Respect Life
They are part of the “Bearing Faithful Witness to the Sanctity of Life” panel.
Here is that session’s description:
When we unite the body of Christ around a shared vision for positive change, we discover our collective mission to live the gospel as front-line caregivers among the most vulnerable families and children. The church and others should vocalize our concerns and vision; however it must also include selfless enduring service with mercy, dignity and love.
The goals of this track:
- help participants learn to lead with an effective and comprehensive pro-life narrative for inside and outside the Church
- create strategy to collaborate Catholic and Evangelical leaders to take action locally and statewide
- identify influencers and change agents to increase understanding and positive impacts.
Fr. Tom Doyle, CSC, director of André House, will be among the panelists discussing “Christ-centered Rescue and Recovery.
That session us designed:
To educate the Faith Community how to impact Arizona by using best practices in serving those who are homeless and or facing life controlling issues. To educate the Faith Community about existing solutions and inspiring people to become engaged.
Mike Wold and Dean Pedrotti who have spent years reaching out to veterans, current military members and their families to heal them from a faith-based perspective — with much activity hosted at the Franciscan Renewal Center, will join the “Serving Military and their Families” panel.
To highlight the needs of service members, veterans and their families.To show by example the things that faith communities can do to support their healing and reintegration. To encourage faith communities to become network partners of the Coalition.
To provide resources for faith communities.