Pope launches ‘Share the Journey’ campaign [VIDEO]

At his general audience Sept. 27, Pope Francis and international leaders of Catholic charities urged Catholics to extend a hand to migrants and refugees.
“When arms are open, they are ready to give a sincere, affectionate, enveloping embrace, a bit like the colonnade of St. Peter’s Square, which represents the mother church who embraces all in sharing a common journey,” the pope said during his address.
Related
Share hope with those seeking better lives, pope says
Share the Journey campaign urges Catholics to connect with migrants
Respect immigrants; they aren’t the enemy, Caritas says
West Virginia welcomes refugees