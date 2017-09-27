Pope launches ‘Share the Journey’ campaign [VIDEO]

By
Catholic News Service
-

At his general audience Sept. 27, Pope Francis and international leaders of Catholic charities urged Catholics to extend a hand to migrants and refugees.

“When arms are open, they are ready to give a sincere, affectionate, enveloping embrace, a bit like the colonnade of St. Peter’s Square, which represents the mother church who embraces all in sharing a common journey,” the pope said during his address.

Bishop Thomas J. Olmsted poses in the public courtyard between the Diocesan Pastoral Center and St. Mary’s Basilica, demonstrating how the Church is to “Share the Journey” of the refugee and migrant with open arms. (Ambria Hammel/CATHOLIC SUN)

