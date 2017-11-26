Are you ready for the New Year? Liturgically speaking, it begins with the first Sunday of Advent. This year, that falls on Dec. 3. The four-week season of Advent — from “Adventus” in Latin or “to come to” — leads Catholics into the Christmas season by serving as a time of preparation.

Since the fifth or sixth century when there were homily references of preparation and reference of the “second Sunday of Advent” in a papal homily, Advent has helped Catholic hearts and minds prepare for the anniversary of the Lord’s birth on Christmas and for Christ’s second coming at the end of time.

The Universal Norms on the Liturgical Year and the General Roman Calendar call Advent “a period of devout and expectant delight.”

Church décor

The purple linens and vestments during the first, second and fourth weeks help prepare us for a great feast day and feature an element of penance within that. Church and altar decorations, including flowers, are restrained and the use of the organ and other musical instruments are in moderation. The rose linens and vestments during the third week further heighten expectations as Christmas nears.

Wreath

Despite the longevity of the Advent season, its most common symbol, the Advent wreath, isn’t even a century old. It’s a symbol that is often replicated in communal and domestic churches worldwide.

Its green, circular design calls to mind both God’s eternity and His eternal love for His people. The four candles around it each represent 1,000 years, totaling the time humanity waited for the world’s Savior, according to CatholicCompany.com. Lit one week at a time, the candles also help contrast darkness with Jesus, the “Light of the World.” An optional fifth candle is white and placed in the middle to symbolize the purity of Christ.

Pointed holly leaves and berries are other décor options. They represent the crown of thorns and Jesus’ Precious blood. Pinecones symbolize Christ’s Resurrection.

Music

The secular world often plays Christmas music almost exclusively during Advent, only some of which is rooted in Scripture. But step inside a Catholic church during one of the four Sundays of Advent — including the morning of Christmas Eve — and the lyrics will be rightly rooted in the anxious awaiting of our Savior’s birth. It’s important to remember that the waiting period mirrors the feeling the Church’s ancestors experienced throughout salvation history, explained Jojo Concepcion, director of music and religious education at the Holy Spirit Newman Center at Grand Canyon University.

“The music that we play portray that longing,” he told The Catholic Sun on his way to a parish meeting.

For him and many music directors, “O Come, O Come Emmanuel” is his “go-to” Advent song.

“It’s almost like the anthem of Advent,” Concepcion said. He noted that Israel, whom the singer prays is ransomed, could just as easily be anyone today. People often feel trapped emotionally, psychologically and socially. Since music touches the soul and a person’s emotions, Advent music serves a particular mission in reminding the faithful, especially those struggling, that “Emmanuel” means “God is with us” and they should fully surrender to Him.

“When we anticipate Christ, do we really want Him to be the Lord of our heart?” Concepcion questioned.

The music will then better prepare hearts to not just celebrate the anniversary of Jesus’ first coming at Christmastime, but His physical second coming at an unknown time.

“If today is when God calls us to face our Savior, are we ready?” Concepcion asked. It’s important to prepare daily to receive Christ into our hearts as king of it, he said.

The founder of Simple Praise, a ministry that trains worship leaders among other efforts, advised Advent music, whether it’s at church, at home or on the go, to be simple and repetitive. That’s how Jaime Cortez’s “Adviento” album sounds. The 15-track bilingual album turned 10 this year and it’s listed in an alphabetical compilation of contemporary Advent songs and albums at catholic-resources.org. The posting also cites, and largely links, traditional hymn, chants and full Advent albums.

When the sounds and lyrics are simple, there’s a greater likelihood of the average person in the pew singing along. Concepcion often backs away from the mic during parts of a song to hear how much the congregation is engaged. The music will then better prepare hearts to not just celebrate the anniversary of Jesus’ first coming at Christmastime, but His physical second coming at an unknown time.