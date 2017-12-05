St. Mary’s named to Catholic Education Honor Roll

The Cardinal Newman Society welcomed St. Mary’s High School to its Catholic Education Honor Roll Dec. 4.

The 100-year-old school received specific recognition for its strong integration of Catholic identity throughout its efforts, including the integrity of its mission, and the strength of its community and rich spiritual life. The distinction followed a thorough internal and external review of its comprehensive program offerings.

The Honor Roll also recognized St. Mary’s efforts at integral formation of the minds, bodies, and spirits of its students as well as its comprehensive academic program which seeks to instill a Christian vision of the world and human wisdom and culture. St. Mary’s is one of 11 schools nationwide named to the Honor Roll in the current award cycle.

Catholic Education Honor Roll Eligibility * School has been in operation for three or more years * Primary administrator is a practicing Catholic * School requires four years of Catholic Theology * School agrees to model the Principles of Catholic Identity in Education Apply now Applications are accepted on an ongoing basis

Recognition is now valid for five years and awarded on a rolling basis. More than 300 high-performing Catholic high schools nationwide have earned the honor since the program’s inception in 2004.

“The Honor Roll is a helpful tool for families and benefactors in recognizing the quality of a Catholic high school,” said Patrick J. Reilly, president of The Cardinal Newman Society. “It is external validation that a school is both focused and successful in meeting the high calling of Catholic schools to serve the well-being and salvation of students and to serve the common good.”

Dr. Denise Donohue, coordinator of the Honor Roll, stated, “We are very pleased to have St. Mary’s Catholic High School join in the nationally recognized ranks of excellence; this is a select group. The school has well demonstrated they are successful in meeting the key principles that guide Catholic education.”

Fr. Robert Bolding, St. Mary’s president-rector, remarked, “It is great affirmation for St. Mary’s to be recognized once again by the Catholic Education Honor Roll. This distinction confirms our commitment to the mission of Catholic education and is a wonderful way to close our incredible Centennial year. I applaud the faculty, administration, students, parents, board members, and staff for all their hard work in assuring a strong Catholic identity permeates all that we do as we form virtuous young men and women who know the Truth and love the Good.”

Founded in 1917 by the Sisters of the Precious Blood, St. Mary’s Catholic High School is a Roman Catholic diocesan college preparatory institution that has served a diverse population of students for 100 years. Saint Mary’s is committed to providing a quality liberal arts education with an emphasis on forming virtuous young men and women who know the Truth and love the Good.