St. Joseph the Worker receives sizable grant to further employment mission

St. Joseph the Worker (SJW) received a $150,000 grant from Thunderbirds Charities in support of the Employment Heals Communities Program. Thunderbirds Charities’ support will help women, men, and families — referred by both the Individual and the Family Housing Hubs across Maricopa County — in ending their hardships and poverty through employment by providing direct program support, such as professional job development services, transportation assistance (bus passes), and crucial work essentials (safety equipment, tools, uniforms, non-slip shoes, and steel toe boots).

According to Brent Downs, Executive Director, “Support from Thunderbirds Charities will help us meet the needs of job-seeking individuals and families in Maricopa County who are motivated and ready to work, however, lack the basic resources and support to secure employment because of their economic status.”

With their support, St. Joseph staff see such clients secure employment quite often. Hired clients love returning to St. Joseph the Worker to ring its success bell. Exactly 3,883 job seekers overcame their substantial barriers and became gainfully employed in the last fiscal year.

“We’re thrilled to help St. Joseph the Worker and their mission to empower hard-working people in our community,” said Thunderbirds Charities President Andy Markham. “Together, we can help give motivated individuals and families the tools they need to succeed, and that’s certainly a worthy cause.”

SJW is a privately funded, non-profit located in Phoenix, Arizona whose mission is to assist homeless, low-income, and other disadvantaged individuals in their efforts to become self-sufficient through quality employment. For almost 30 years, SJW has focused solely on empowering men, women, and families to transform their lives through employment.

“St. Joseph the Worker is truly honored to receive this grant,” said Brent Downs. “With the caring and committed support from Thunderbirds Charities, we can transform lives by building a stronger, healthier community.”