Feast of Sts. Cyril and Methodius, Feb. 14

By
Catholic News Service
-
A stained-glass window depicting Sts. Cyril and Methodius is found in Sacred Heart Cathedral in La Crosse, Wisconsin. (CNS)

These Greek brothers were distinguished even before they became “the apostles of the Slavs.” Cyril taught in Constantinople and Methodius was a provincial governor.

About 863, after ordination, they went as missionaries to Moravia, where they had considerable success, partly because they knew the Slavonic language. But their mission was challenged by Germans seeking to dominate in the area.

In 869, Cyril died in Rome and Methodius was consecrated bishop and returned to his mission. He was imprisoned by the Germans for two years until the pope won his release. He died in 885.

The brothers are associated with Mass in the vernacular, the Cyrillic alphabet and Slavonic literature.

They are the patrons of ecumenists, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Romania and Europe. They are also considered the patrons of the unity of East and West.

SHARE
Previous articleFeast of St. Valentine, Feb. 14
Next articleWhy Mardi Gras [VIDEO]
Catholic News Service
Catholic News Service
Catholic News Service, serving since 1920 as a news agency specializing in reporting religion, is the primary source of national and world news that appears in the U.S. Catholic press. It is also a leading source of news for Catholic print and broadcast media throughout the world.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR