Feast of St. Mary Magdalene

July 22

Mary, from Magdala in Galilee, was a disciple of Jesus who used her resources, or wealth, to help support Him and His followers. The Gospel of Luke also says Mary was the woman from whom Jesus cast out seven demons and that she was present at His Crucifixion and burial. In all four Gospels, Mary was the first witness to the Resurrection and carried that news to the others; because of this, St. Augustine called her “apostola apostolorum” the apostle to the Apostles. Traditions that identified Mary as a prostitute or penitent sinner are now discounted.

She is the patroness of St. Mary Magdalene Parish in Gilbert and Maggie’s Place, its Magdalene House and Maggie’s Thrift.