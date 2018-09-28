Loyola Academy director showcased as chamber’s ‘Best in Class’ [VIDEO]

Chamber Business News profiles Kendra Krause, director of Loyola Academy. The tuition-free middle school on Brophy College Preparatory’s campus helps its academically-capable boys catch up a bit on skills to better poise them for success at Brophy.

An excerpt from the related CBN article:

For Nelson Martinez De Los Santos who was part of the founding class of sixth-graders, it was an opportunity of a lifetime. Now a freshman at College of the Holy Cross in Boston, Martinez De Los Santos said he spent 40 minutes each day commuting to Loyola. The 10-hour school day and 11-month school year propels students forward academically and socially. Once they complete middle school, the boys earn a full-ride scholarship to Brophy, which is about $15,000 annually. “I still remember like it was yesterday,” said De Los Santos. “It’s just a unique experience. It’s a paradise, they really take care of you there. It’s like a family.”

Fifth-grade students qualify to attend Loyola based on recommendations, academic potential and financial need. Beyond tuition, Loyola provides students with uniforms, technology, transportation, meals and support for families.