Phoenix girl gets pulled into papal ride

A St. Benedict family has a story to tell for generations about how its youngest member encountered Pope Francis. What makes it even more special is the connection they found between their belated pastor who helped coordinate the encounter and the pontiff himself.

Here is Ray and Tammy Mlecko’s account in their own words:

Back in February, Ray approached Fr. Bob Binta at St. Benedict’s parish in Ahwatukee, and mentioned we were going to Rome in October for our fall break with the kids. He asked Fr. Bob if there was any way that he could arrange for us to see the Pope in the general audience. Fr. Bob said he would take care of it, and before we knew it, we had received a letter from the Diocese of Phoenix that our request was granted. Shortly-there-after we received a letter from the Bishop’s office for U.S. visitors to the Vatican that we would have tickets in our name waiting for us on October 9th to be picked up in Rome. We were ecstatic to be going and appreciative of Fr. Bob for doing this for our family. When Fr. Bob passed away on August 20th, we were all heartbroken, but we were more saddened by the fact that we couldn’t share our Vatican experience with Fr. Bob. On the afternoon of Oct 9th, we went to pick up our tickets and receive a short orientation of what to expect. Before leaving, Tammy felt an incredible urge to write in the book of intentions that was placed on the desk in the office. Never before had she written in this book, but that afternoon wrote:

“For Father Bob Binta, who arranged this meeting for the Mlecko family — we are forever grateful. May you rest in peace.”