State of the Campaign — Christmas

Over 2,000 years ago, in the midst of turmoil and suffering, God sent His only Son into the world to save us. I find great hope in the Christmas story, especially during this time.

As Luke writes in his Gospel: “Blessed be the Lord … for He has visited and redeemed His people.” These words remain true today and fill me with great hope. God, our Redeemer, is with us!

In every age, God has been working to accomplish His will — the salvation of souls so that we might live with Him forever. Each one of us is a part of that. It is not by accident or chance that you and I are living in the Diocese of Phoenix today. During this season, God is inviting each of us to follow Him, to walk with Him and to be a part of His Church.

The “Together Let Us Go Forth ~ Juntos Sigamos Adelante” campaign seeks to extend that invitation to every person in our diocese, so that everyone may have the opportunity to receive the love and mercy that Jesus offers.

Thank you to all the donors whose generosity makes this possible. In this Advent and Christmas season, may the Lord fill your hearts with His love and peace.