What is Lent?

Lent Madness

#Take5 #Lent19 with Education in Virtue (via social media and the Dominican Sisters of Mary, Mother of the Eucharist)

Email

Daily reflections (Formed.org)

Lent series (Redeemed Online)

Best Lent Ever (Dynamic Catholic)

Weekly reflection (Mary’s Meals) Scripture-based and social action meditation

Lenten encounter (Franciscan Media)

Genesis to Jesus (St. Paul Center)
Related closed Facebook group

Books

No Greater Love: A Biblical Walk Through Christ’s Passion (Ascension)
5-part video series and full-length book

 

Into the Desert: A Journey of Sacrifice and Temptation (Life Teen)
includes Sunday Lenten and Triduum reflections plus related stories from high school teens

Pope Emeritus Benedict’s “Jesus of Nazareth: Holy Week” (Formed.org)

Reflections for Lent and Easter: Cultivating the Gift of Self (USCCB)

Lenten Journal: The Paschal Mystery of Christ (Lumen Ecclesiae Press)

Lent (Pauline Books and Media)

Lent (Franciscan Media)

The Shed that Fed a Million Children  (Mary’s Meals)
Consider the library first

For kids

Road to Easter – with stickers (Holy Heroes)

Lent by age

Family resources (Katie Warner)

