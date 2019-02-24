#Take5 #Lent19 with Education in Virtue (via social media and the Dominican Sisters of Mary, Mother of the Eucharist)
Daily reflections (Formed.org)
Lent series (Redeemed Online)
Best Lent Ever (Dynamic Catholic)
Weekly reflection (Mary’s Meals) Scripture-based and social action meditation
Lenten encounter (Franciscan Media)
Genesis to Jesus (St. Paul Center)
Related closed Facebook group
With Lent just under 2 weeks away, here is a reminder of dates and regulations. #lent2019 pic.twitter.com/LqGFPbr9tq— St. Symphorosa (@StSymphorosa) February 22, 2019
Books
No Greater Love: A Biblical Walk Through Christ’s Passion (Ascension)
5-part video series and full-length book
Into the Desert: A Journey of Sacrifice and Temptation (Life Teen)
includes Sunday Lenten and Triduum reflections plus related stories from high school teens
Pope Emeritus Benedict’s “Jesus of Nazareth: Holy Week” (Formed.org)
Reflections for Lent and Easter: Cultivating the Gift of Self (USCCB)
Lenten Journal: The Paschal Mystery of Christ (Lumen Ecclesiae Press)
Lent (Pauline Books and Media)
Lent (Franciscan Media)
The Shed that Fed a Million Children (Mary’s Meals)
Consider the library first
For kids
Road to Easter – with stickers (Holy Heroes)
Family resources (Katie Warner)