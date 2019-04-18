Days before the PGA Masters Tournament in Georgia, golfers and non-golfers hit the green at Legacy Golf Club in Phoenix to show not so much their skill, but their passion for the game, especially when it’s in the name of vocations.

See how many priests you recognize

Serra Club of the East Valley hosted the annual “Bill Folz Memorial Golf for Vocations Event” April 4. It featured many priests and religious life along with lay people from around the valley for 18 holes of golf followed by lunch and a raffle.

Bishop Thomas J. Olmsted and Bishop Eduardo A. Nevares joined in the festivities.

The event raised over $45,000 to support the diocesan vocations office.

Event sponsors included: Catholic Cemeteries and Funeral Homes, Cold Spring, CMS, St. Mary Magdalene Roman Catholic Church, Batesville, Catholic Community Foundation, the Knights of Columbus. Great Impact, Mount Claret Retreat Center, Mickelson & Ray, Inc, Nackard Companies and Double AA Builders.

