INDIANAPOLIS – – A five-day, epic gathering of Catholics at the National Eucharistic Congress ended July 21, but the mission continues.

“Let us go and proclaim Jesus zealously and joyfully for the life of the world!” Cardinal Luis Tagle, the papal envoy, told the 60,000 people from across the U.S. packed into Lucas Oil Stadium for the closing Mass.

“Go and share Jesus’ tender love with the weary, the hungry and the suffering,” Cardinal Tagle told the crowd.

He also pointed to the fact that Jesus was sent by the Father as a gift in the flesh.

“In Jesus, mission and gift of self-meet. The Eucharist is a privileged moment to experience Jesus’ mission as a gift of himself,” Cardinal Tagle noted.

Where there is a lack of or a weaking of missionary zeal, it could be because there’s been a weaking in the appreciation of gifts and giftedness, Cardinal Tagle said. He invited the crowd to see their families, the sick, those experiencing homelessness and those different from themselves as gifts.

Cardinal Tagle also called on participants to, like Jesus, “give a gift of presence to each other. Go to church. Go to Mass with the gift of your flesh, your singing voice your sweat, your tears, and your smiles.”

Prior the Mass, TV host and Catholic evangelist Chris Stefanick gave a stirring exhortation that was met with a standing ovation and thunderous applause. Repeatedly during his talk, Stefanick raised a crucifix and slapped his hand on the podium. He urged the crowd to take up the mission of evangelization with joy and conviction.

After being away at an inspiring event, the possibility of returning home unchanged remains a temptation, Stefanick said.

“Next week, don’t be the same person you were last week. Let’s start to live a more radical response to the gift of the best news ever … I beg you to respond by sharing the Gospel with confidence by rejoicing in his love even when life is really hard.”

Stefanick pointed to the example of St. Paul, who while in prison awaiting execution, still rejoiced in the Lord and praised God, recognizing that he was called, loved, and blessed.

Sharing the Gospel with others, Stefanick said, doesn’t mean debating politics or liturgy.

“If we don’t talk about all the Catholic stuff inside of a context, all the Catholic stuff falls on deaf ears because it makes no sense to people.”

That context is within a love story, Stefanick noted.

“We’ve got to remind them that this is a love story. We need to become the Church of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Again, we need to be known primarily as the people who talk about and invite the world to Jesus,” Stefanick said.

Similarly, Mother Adela Galindo, foundress of the Servants of the Pierced Hearts of Jesus and Mary, a community whose sisters serve at Grand Canyon University’s Holy Spirit Newman Center in Phoenix, challenged the crowd.

Those who leave the congress must go out to all nations to proclaim the Gospel without fear or hesitation to all nations, Mother Adela said.

“We need a new Pentecost. We need to have zeal that consumes us to carry out the mandate.”

Local connection

Catholics from various parishes in the Diocese of Phoenix attended the National Eucharistic Congress in Indianapolis.

Javier Hernandez was there with a group from Holy Spirit Newman Center at Grand Canyon University.

“Our major takeaway was how inspiring it is to witness the wider Church on mission together. It sometimes feels like when you lead others in discipleship at the university level that it’s something happening everywhere,” Hernandez said. “However, the congress has challenged us to be convicted of love of the Eucharist and live missionary discipleship in all of our lives.”

Among those gathered in Indianapolis for the congress was a delegation sent on behalf of Bishop Dolan of four representatives of the Diocesan Pastoral Center in downtown Phoenix.

Michael Villanueva, coordinator of the Diocese of Phoenix’s John Paul II Center for Theology of the Body, said he appreciated the talk given by Bishop Robert Barron of the Diocese of Winona-Rochester, Minn.

“His very clear and inspiring challenge to the laity to discern and develop their unique obligation —his word — to transform and sanctify the world through living out the evangelical counsels of poverty, chastity, and obedience in the lay state of life, was amazing. You could feel the energy and joy in the response from all in the stadium,” Villanueva said.

Sr. Mary Pierre Jean Wilson, R.S.M., director of the diocesan Office of Buildings and Properties, said she was most touched by the eucharistic procession that took place July 20.

“There was something about the energy in the crowd. All these people that had made such an effort to be there,” Sr. Mary Pierre said. One family she met had six small children. The parents had driven five hours from Cleveland to attend the procession.

“They wanted them especially to see all the sisters because they have several small girls,” Sr. Mary Pierre said. “So, there was something in seeing the crowds and seeing all these people they are there just to be with the Lord and to be rejuvenated and renewed in their faith.”

Ignacio Rodriguez, manager of Hispanic Ministry for the Diocese of Phoenix, said he was in awe at the number and diversity of those who attended the congress. He said he felt reaffirmed in his faith and in knowing that he is not alone in his journey.

“One of the highlights for me was listening to Deacon Harold Burke-Sivers. His witness to the faith and his ministry allowed me to hear about the hunger we have for our Lord in the Eucharist and how we are called to share that love with others.”

Rodriguez said he is confident that what he learned at the congress will assist him in his ministry in many ways, particularly through the Eucharist.

“We cannot sit and just contemplate. We must move and bring the Good News to others.

“Tell others, invite others and walk with others. No one is excluded from the love of God.”

Jack and Jo Barone, parishioners at Church of the Holy Spirit in Tempe, also attended the congress.

“What I was most impacted by was the personal testimony of so many people of the effect of God in their lives,” Jack said.

Jo said she was most impacted the first night of the congress when the eucharistic pilgrims who had traveled in procession from the four corners of the U.S. converged on the stadium. “Truly the Holy Spirit for me was in the room bringing them all in rejoicing that they had happily made it to Indianapolis.”

Future congress?

At the end of the closing Mass July 21, Bishop Andrew Cozzens, chairman of the board for the National Eucharistic Congress, announced that another national congress would be held in 2033, the 2,000th anniversary of the Redemption of the world won by Jesus Christ. The stadium erupted in wild applause and cheering.

Another Eucharistic pilgrimage, this time from Indianapolis to Los Angeles, will take place in 2025.

