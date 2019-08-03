This artist’s rendering shows Foundation for Senior Living’s Glendale Adult Day Health Services Center’s planned new campus. (Courtesy of FSL)

Parish: non-Catholic; attends a nondenominational Horizon Community Church

Role: Director, Glendale Adult Day Health Services Center

Valerie Blair is the director of the Foundation for Senior Living’s Adult Day Health Services Center in Glendale. (Courtesy of FSL)

How did you get involved with FSL?

I began working for FSL in 1993 as I felt strongly about helping the aging population and at that time was working in Assisted Group Living when it was just opening to individuals that were transitioning out of the Arizona State Hospital into group homes. I felt the mission of caring for a fragile population aligned with my personal beliefs, and I truly enjoyed going to work. I transitioned to Adult Day Health Services in 2006 as the center director for Tolleson ADHS. After working from 2011-2016 at the Area Agency on Aging, I returned to FSL at Glendale ADHS. I love being with the participants on a daily basis and enjoy the work at the center.

Foundation for Senior Living (FSL) FSL was founded to improve the quality of life for adults and their caregivers without regard to race, religion or social status. The “Together” campaign is supporting FSL’s three charisms: Faith, Service and Life with $1 million for FSL to purchase a new West Valley facility to better serve their clients and expand their ministries. (602) 285-1800 MORE ABOUT FSL MORE ABOUT THE “TOGETHER” CAMPAIGN

What kinds of activities does FSL’s Adult Day Health Services center offer that help maintain human dignity?

We have cognitive games and physical games to help them focus on their memory. We also have nursing care that helps with daily skills like showering. Every day we have an exercise program to help get people moving. For our clients with dementia, we’ve found music is important — everyone has their memories with music and it helps them calm down.

During intake, we do a survey with them and their families and find out what kind of music they like. Then clients each have an iPod with their own special music downloaded from iTunes.

What does the “Together Let Us Go Forth ~ Juntos Sigamos Adelante” campaign mean to you?

The “Together” campaign captures the love of the community gathering around to make things happen, things like a new center, a new school, trainings — honestly things that one person couldn’t provide alone. These major projects involve many people to make commitments to the growth and future of the organizations.

How does your work with FSL speak to evangelization and discipleship?

I believe the work at the center is a discipleship where we come together to help those who need extra care and act as the extended family to aid the caregivers.