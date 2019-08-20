Profiles in Mission: Liz Amaro

Parish: Our Lady of the Lake, Lake Havasu City

Role: Our Lady of the Lake School administrative assistant, parent

How did you get involved in the school?

All of my children have gone to the preschool here and the kindergarten. I joined the school committee — the first group of people who were looking to grow the school — mainly translating at first.

Tell me about your kids, ages and their history with the school.

Seven kids, ages two to almost 12 including twin boys. Our first kid began at Our Lady of the Lake in 2010. Our sixth kid, Jonah, is a prekindergartner now and his older sister is a second-grader. She was in the first class of first-graders [with last year’s expansion]. Our twin boys are in third grade.

It is our wish and our desire for our children to finish as high as they can go here. Our goal is eighth grade.

Did either of you ever go to a Catholic school?

Neither of us went to a Catholic school [Note: Liz has lived in Lake Havasu City since she was 4. Catholic education only became an option 17 years ago.]

I also spent the 2009-2010 school year as a preschool assistant. This is my second year as administrative assistant.

What was it like being able to stay at the school for the first first-grade class last year?

It was wonderful to see the growth not only in [our daughter’s] academics, but also her faith with God. [Lead teacher Fatima] Mu would take them to daily Adoration. To know what it is to have the reverence for the Blessed Sacrament, to have that time with the Lord, that was really unique to the school. I really appreciate that as a parent who is trying to raise their kids in the Catholic faith.

How would you describe the school’s characteristics?

It’s very united — the community that the kids form as a school. At lunch, it’s the older kids’ job to help the younger ones clean up and get in line. It’s really neat to see children are open to things like this. It’s not a burden. It was a good virtue to instill in them. The kids are always looking out for one another, being patient. They would be taught a certain virtue and they would have to show action with that.

What does this campaign mean to you personally and then as a school staff member?

Personally, I see a future for our church. I see a lot of families coming to enrich their children’s life. We’re going to be able to expand everything we can offer for our kids.

There is that want, that desire [for Catholic education in the community]. That campaign would be able to help us meet those wants and those desires.

How do you see this campaign speaking to the work of evangelization and discipleship?

We are making sure our families are involved, to be a part of the activities we have for our children, to really be an active role in our child’s education. We have one family who is not Catholic, and they are loving the way their child is growing. We’re reaching not only the children, but the family. That family will attend Mass on “Family Sunday.” They’re finding their own walk with the Lord.

What excites you for the school’s future?

I’m looking forward to the children just radiating that emotion of being excited — just that excitement they have for learning. We have some kids who have been here since preschool. To see them grow into this new school that we’re going to have is exciting … watching them graduate from eighth grade would be just awesome. They are the ones leading the classes. I keep thinking about that day.