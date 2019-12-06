Northern Arizona University alumna Jamie Quinlan has a favorite memory from last years’ FOCUS conference: among 17,000 Catholic students and parishioners from all over the country, thousands flooded to meet God’s mercy in Reconciliation. It took Quinlan’s breath away.

Quinlan is in her sixth year working for FOCUS — the Fellowship of Catholic University Students — and serves on the organization’s events team.

SLS 2020 Dec. 30, 2019-Jan. 3, 2020 Phoenix Convention Center, 100 N. Third St., Phoenix For any parishioner in the diocese. A three-day full access pass is available for $299. Those interested should visit the website, select “full day” options for days 2, 3 and 4 and use the code “PHXDEAL20.” SLS WEBSITE

This years’ conference, Student Leadership Summit (SLS), will take place in Phoenix Dec 30.- Jan. 3. Don’t let the name fool you — the summit is for all Catholics, not just students. FOCUS conferences have never come this far west and Quinlan hopes Arizona Catholics will take part in this unique experience.

“This is an opportunity for everyone in the Diocese of Phoenix,” said Quinlan.

Fr. John Parks, the dioceses’ Vicar for Evangelization has attended two FOCUS conferences referred to the opportunity as “an incredible gift to our diocese for people to receive this formation and then use it to transform their neighborhoods, families, ministries, parishes and schools.”

“[FOCUS] is doing some of the best if not the best work in evangelization and discipleship in the American Church,” he added.

SLS’s “Making Missionary Disciples” Track teaches parishioners to be missionary disciples, something that Fr. Parks says everyone is called to do.

“FOCUS has a passion for raising up lay Catholics so they understand that they have this baptismal call to make disciples. FOCUS wants to equip them so they are able to do that,”said Fr. Parks. “You don’t need Bishop [Thomas J.] Olmsted to ask you, or for me to ask you, because Jesus asked you at your Baptism, and then you were empowered by Confirmation to do this very thing, to preach the Gospel and to make disciples.

The 2013 FOCUS conference changed Marcus Vargas’ life and it’s where he realized that Christ wanted a relationship with him. The NAU alumnus is in his sixth year with FOCUS and works on their mission field staff.

At SLS, Vargas hopes to witness a zealous community come out of the conference with help from the Holy Spirit.

“SLS is an opportunity to take the next step in faith [and] expands our hearts to love and care for others but also to be cared for and loved by Christ, enabling Him to work through us,” said Vargas.

Josh Fatzinger has felt the joy of the Church at FOCUS conferences. Fatzinger has been a missionary for six years and currently serves as the NAU FOCUS team director. He met his wife at FOCUS training four years ago, and they now have two children.

Fatzinger is looking forward to showing off Bishop Olmsted to the country at SLS. He believes that a lot of good is coming out of the Diocese of Phoenix — especially with Bishop Olmsted’s two apostolic exhortations: “Into the Breach” and “Complete My Joy” — and is excited to see how the summit will add to the good already happening in the diocese.

There are ways for everyone to evangelize, Fatzinger added, saying he finds inspiration from St. John Paul II’s encyclical “Redemptoris Missio”: “No believer in Christ, no institution of the Church can avoid this supreme duty: to proclaim Christ to all peoples.”

“Evangelization is the priority of every Catholic,” said Fatzinger. “Everyone can do it.”