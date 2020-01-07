‘No end in sight to the horror’: Australian bishops respond to fires

CANBERRA, Australia (CNS) — Saying that “there is no end in sight to the horror which confronts us,” Archbishop Mark Coleridge, president of the Australian Catholic Bishops Conference, said the bishops have implemented a national response to months of wildfires.

The bishops have set up a national network, connecting people affected by the fires with “people who can help with tasks such as preparing meals, clearing properties, rebuilding communities, as well as pastoral and counseling support.” They are collaborating with other religious agencies and their institutes and will take up a special collection the last weekend in January, when Australia Day is celebrated.

Archbishop Coleridge said people who do not want to wait to donate to their parish collections can donate to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, known in Australia as Vinnies.

“We have all seen the apocalyptic images, even if we are not in the areas most affected,” the archbishop said. “Lives have been lost, homes and towns have been destroyed, smoke has shrouded large swathes of our country.

Property in Sarsfield, Australia, is seen damaged by the East Gippsland fires Jan. 1, 2020. (CNS photo/AAP Image, News Corp Pool, Jason Edwards via Reuters)

Brian Allen uses a garden hose to wet down the house as high winds push smoke and ash closer from the bush fire in Nowra, Australia, Jan. 4, 2020. Soaring temperatures, often higher than 100 degrees Fahrenheit, and a protracted drought have contributed to an unprecedented national emergency which, by Christmas, had already seen more than 14.5 million acres of forest and rural land burned. (CNS photo/Tracey Nearmy, Reuters)

Sheep are seen on burned out property in Sarsfield, Australia, Dec. 31, 2019. Soaring temperatures, often higher than 100 degrees Fahrenheit, and a protracted drought have contributed to an unprecedented national emergency which, by Christmas, had already seen more than 14.5 million acres of forest and rural land burned. (CNS photo/James Ross, AAP via Reuters)

“The efforts of firefighters have been heroic. The resilience of the communities affected has been extraordinary.”

At least 24 people, including a volunteer firefighter, have died in the fires, which began in August and now are in four states. CNN reported Jan. 7 that more than 2,000 homes in the state of New South Wales alone have been destroyed.

Archbishop Coleridge said the bishops were aware of “the huge amount being done” by governments and first responders and noted that local faith communities also were responding.

“This has been Australia at its best, and we all stand with those who have been most stricken and with those who are putting their lives on the line to fight the fires,” he said.

Firefighters from the Horsley Park Rural Fire Service carry the casket of volunteer firefighter Andrew O’Dwyer during his funeral Mass at Our Lady of Victories Catholic Church in Sydney Jan. 7. O’Dwyer died Dec. 19, 2019 when the truck he was traveling in rolled off the road after a tree fell in the town of Buxton. (CNS photo/NSW Rural Fire Service via Reuters)

Firefighters from the Horsley Park Rural Fire Service carry the casket of volunteer firefighter Andrew O’Dwyer following his funeral Mass at Our Lady of Victories Catholic Church in Sydney Jan. 7, 2020. O’Dwyer died Dec. 19 when the truck he was traveling in rolled off the road after a tree fell in the town of Buxton. (CNS photo/Dean Lewins, AAP via Reuters) See AUSTRALIA-FIRES-COLERIDGE-APPEAL Jan. 7, 2020.

Charlotte O’Dwyer, daughter of Rural Fire Service volunteer Andrew O’Dwyer, kisses her father’s casket following his funeral Mass at Our Lady of Victories Catholic Church in Sydney Jan. 7, 2020. Andrew O’Dwyer, a member of the Horsley Park Rural Fire Brigade in Sydney, died Dec. 19 when the truck he was traveling in rolled off the road after a tree fell in the town of Buxton. (CNS photo/Dean Lewins, AAP via Reuters) See AUSTRALIA-FIRES-COLERIDGE-APPEAL Jan. 7, 2020.

Charlotte O’Dwyer, daughter of Rural Fire Service volunteer Andrew O’Dwyer, with her mother, Melissa, receives her father’s service medal from RFS Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons during his funeral Mass at Our Lady of Victories Catholic Church in Sydney Jan. 7, 2020. Andrew O’Dwyer, a member of the Horsley Park Rural Fire Brigade in Sydney, died Dec. 19 when the truck he was traveling in rolled off the road after a tree fell in the town of Buxton. (CNS photo/Dean Lewins, AAP via Reuters) See AUSTRALIA-FIRES-COLERIDGE-APPEAL Jan. 7, 2020.

Firefighters line the road as a vehicle carrying the casket of volunteer firefighter Andrew O’Dwyer passes en route to his funeral Mass at Our Lady of Victories Catholic Church in Sydney Jan. 7, 2020. O’Dwyer, a member of the Horsley Park Rural Fire Brigade in Sydney, died Dec. 19 when the truck he was traveling in rolled off the road after a tree fell in the town of Buxton. (CNS photo/NSW Rural Fire Service via Reuters) See AUSTRALIA-FIRES-COLERIDGE-APPEAL Jan. 7, 2020.

He also renewed his call for “insistent prayer for those stricken by drought and fire, for those who have lost their lives in the fires and their families, for rain to quench the parched land and extinguish the fires, and for urgent action to care for our common home in order to prevent such calamities in the future.”

Firefighters contain a bushfire along a highway near Ulladulla, Australia, Jan. 5. Some 14.5 million acres of forest and rural land was burned by Christmas. (CNS photo/Dean Lewins, AAP via Reuters)

Burned trees from a bush fire are seen on Kangaroo Island in Australia Jan. 6, 2020. Soaring temperatures, often higher than 100 degrees Fahrenheit, and a protracted drought have contributed to an unprecedented national emergency which, by Christmas, had already seen more than 14.5 million acres of forest and rural land burned. (CNS photo/David Mariuzi, AAP via Reuters)

“A genuinely Catholic response to a crisis of this magnitude must draw strength from prayer, which inspires concrete and compassionate action.”

He said experts recognized that it would be a long-term process to help people and whole towns rebuild.

