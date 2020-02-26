Diocese of Phoenix statement on death of John ‘Jack’ D. Spaulding

The Diocese of Phoenix has learned that John “Jack” D. Spaulding died Feb. 25.

We understand how difficult and painful this is for his family, the community of believers and, in a particular way, for the individuals who came forward with allegations and their families. Seeking truth and justice was a shared desire. His death prevents this process here on earth and brings sadness, anger and hurt on many levels.

Spaulding was an ordained priest of the Diocese of Phoenix who was removed from priestly ministry in 2011 because of credible allegations of sexual misconduct with minors. He was found guilty by a special tribunal convened by the Congregation of the Doctrine of the Faith (CDF) in 2014. As part of the trial it was recommended to the Holy See that he be dismissed from the clerical state. He appealed the case, and it remained pending at the time of his death. In January 2020, Spaulding was indicted for multiple counts of sexual misconduct with minors.

Our Christian faith calls us to look to the One who is the source of truth, justice and mercy — Jesus Christ. We remain focused on Our Savior’s pledge to bring justice and mercy, healing and light, charity and ultimately peace.