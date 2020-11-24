VIDEO: Giving thanks and praying for all of you — A new message from Bishop Olmsted

In this new video, Bishop Olmsted urges us to keep our loved ones close to our heart this Thanksgiving, and offers up some practical tips to help prepare our hearts and minds to welcome the Lord as we enter into the Season of Advent.

And as we await Christmas day, we encourage you to check out our new Advent flip book — a beautiful document that provides historical and liturgical context to the season, hymns, prayers, cultural celebrations, and more. The Advent and Christmas Resource is offered in English and Spanish, as a flip book digital magazine, and as a downloadable PDF, which includes additional crafts and coloring pages to print at home: https://dphx.org/advent